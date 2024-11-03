Avalanche Fall 5-2 in Nashville

Steven Stamkos tied the game on the power play with a left-circle one-timer at 8:31 of the second period.

Colton Sissons gave Nashville a 2-1 lead at 18:40 of the middle frame with a deflection on Marc Del Gaizo's left-point shot.

Roman Josi doubled the Predators' lead at 5:15 with a slap shot on the power play.