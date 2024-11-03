The Avalanche lost to the Nashville Predators 5-2 at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon were the goal-scorers for Colorado and extended their season-opening point streaks to 12 games while Devon Toews and Casey Mittelstadt added an assist.
Avalanche Fall 5-2 in Nashville
MacKinnon and Makar Record Multi-Point Nights
Makar opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the year on a four-on-three power play at 2:54 of the second period off assists from Mittelstadt and MacKinnon.
Steven Stamkos tied the game on the power play with a left-circle one-timer at 8:31 of the second period.
Colton Sissons gave Nashville a 2-1 lead at 18:40 of the middle frame with a deflection on Marc Del Gaizo's left-point shot.
Roman Josi doubled the Predators' lead at 5:15 with a slap shot on the power play.
MacKinnon scored his sixth goal of the season to put the Avalanche within a goal at 17:43 of the third period with a backhand shot from below the left circle, with Toews and Makar picking up the assists on the goal.
Filip Forsberg gave the Predators a 4-2 lead with an empty-net goal at 18:46 of the third period.
Gustav Nyquist extended Nashville's lead to three with an empty-net goal of his own at 19:19 of the third period.
The Avalanche will return to Ball Arena and face the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday at 7 p.m. MT on Altitude and Altitude+.