William Eklund put San Jose on the board at 18:23 of the first period with a power-play goal from the right doorstep.

The Avalanche led 2-1 after the first period and took a 12-6 advantage in shots on goal into the second period.

Neither team scored in the second periodso Colorado took its one-goal lead into the final period of regulation.

Joel Kiviranta scored his first goal of the season to double Colorado's lead at 9:57 of the third period with a backhand shot from the doorstep off a feed from Josh Manson.