The Avalanche lost their preseason opener to Dallas by a 3-2 score behind goals from Dallas' Wyatt Johnston, Arttu Hyry, and Lian Bichsel. Colorado's goal-scorers were Matthew Phillips and Jayson Megna while Avalanche goalie Justus Annunen stopped 14 of 15 shots in 30:48 of ice time.
Avalanche Fall 3-2 to Stars in Preseason Opener
Phillips and Megna Score for Colorado
Dallas opened the scoring at 14:23 of the first period on a Johnston goal from the left doorstep while the Stars had a five-on-three advantage.
Colorado responded quickly, tying the game at 15:55 on a tic-tac-toe play finished off by Phillips at the left doorstep thanks to assists from T.J. Tynan and Nikita Prishchepov.
The teams entered the first intermission tied at one with the Stars posting 12 shots to the Avalanche's 11.
Colorado took a 2-1 lead with a five-on-three advantage at 12:20 of the second period when Megna deflected Calum Ritchie's pass in the slot past Stars goalie Magnus Hellberg.
The Avalanche took a 2-1 lead into the third period along with a 23-21 advantage in shots on goal.
Dallas tied the game at 5:11 of the third period with an Arttu Hyry shot from the right doorstep before Bichsel scored at 19:59 of regulation with a slap shot from the left point to win the game for Dallas, 3-2.
Next up for the Avalanche is a trip to Dallas to face the Stars on Friday at 6 p.m. MT.