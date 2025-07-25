Avalanche Acquires Gushchin

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired forward Danil Gushchin from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Oskar Olausson.

Gushchin, 23, made the Opening Night roster for the San Jose Sharks and spent a total of 12 games with them and added one point (0g/1a). In 56 games with the San Jose’s AHL affiliate, the San Jose Barracuda, the forward recorded 51 points (28g/23a) to rank third on the team in scoring and set a new career high in goals, which finished second on the Barracuda. He skated in four Calder Cup Playoff games and tallied 1g/0a.

The Yekaterinburg, Russia, native has appeared in 18 career NHL contests with the Sharks from 2022-25, totaling five points (2g/3a) since making his debut on April 1, 2023 at Arizona. He's also collected 150 points (70g/80a) across 182 career AHL contests from 2021-25, all with San Jose. Gushchin tallied a personal-best 54 points (20g/34a) last season to finish second on the club in scoring, leading to his selection to the AHL All-Star Game.

The 5-foot-8, 165-pound left wing spent the start of the 2021-22 campaign with the Niagara IceDogs in the Ontario Hockey League where he served as assistant captain. He recorded 71 points (41g/30a) in 51 appearances, pacing the club in points and finished tied for 10th in the OHL in goals.

The forward also added 147 points (70g/77a) in 139 career USHL contests with the Muskegon Lumberjacks from 2018-21 and tallied four points (3g/1a) across six playoff games. Gushchin was selected to the First All-Star Team in 2020-21 and to the Third All-Star Team in 2019-20.

Prior to his time in the USHL, Gushchin split time between CSKA Moscow in Russia’s Major Junior League and the U-17 CSKA affiliate in 2017-18. He recorded five points (2g/3a) in two games with the U-18 club. The forward chipped in a 21g/18a scoring line with the U-17’s team to help the club win the Russia U17 Championship.

Internationally, Gushchin represented his country at the 2019 IIHF Under-18 World Championship and recorded two points (1g/1a) through seven games to help the club capture the silver medal.

Olausson skated in four games for the Avalanche over parts of the 2022-25 seasons. He was selected in the first round (28th overall) by Colorado in the 2021 NHL Draft.