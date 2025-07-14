2025-26 NHL Season Begins Tuesday, Oct. 7 with Opening Night Tripleheader on ESPN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports

Complete 2025-26 NHL Regular-Season Schedule Set To Be Unveiled Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET

CA-25-schedule-emark-16x9_
By Colorado Avalanche @Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com

The National Hockey League (NHL) announced today the 2025-26 regular season will open on Tuesday, Oct. 7 with a tripleheader broadcast exclusively on ESPN in the U.S., and on Sportsnet and TVA Sports in Canada.

At 5 p.m. ET, the Chicago Blackhawks will face off against the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers. Prior to the game, Florida will raise its second championship banner at Amerant Bank Arena.

Action continues at 8 p.m. ET, when the Pittsburgh Penguins face off against the New York Rangers in a Metropolitan Division matchup at Madison Square Garden.

Then, at 10:30 p.m. ET, the Colorado Avalanche will visit the Los Angeles Kings in a Western Conference matchup at Crypto.com Arena.

The complete 2025-26 NHL regular-season schedule is set to be announced on Wednesday, July 16, at 1 p.m. ET. In addition, at 1 p.m. ET on Wednesday, NHL Network will air a one-hour special edition of NHL Tonight covering the schedule release, which will be hosted by Jamison Coyle, Mike Rupp and E.J. Hradek. The special edition programming will also stream on NHL.com. NHL Network will continue to break down the schedule during its regularly scheduled NHL Tonight show at 6 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

News Feed

Avalanche Signs Manson

Avalanche Hires Dave Hakstol

Mark Letestu Named Colorado Eagles Head Coach

Sean Behrens Back on the Ice After Missing Last Season with Knee Injury

Avalanche Signs Barre-Boulet

Francesco Dell’Elce Excited to be Drafted by Colorado

Preparation is Key for Avs Prospect Max Curran

Avalanche Agrees to Terms with Brent Burns

Avalanche Signs Attard

Avalanche Signs Tynan, Ahcan

Avalanche Signs Kelly

Avalanche Signs Miner

Avalanche Signs Malinski

Avalanche Announce 2025 Development Camp Roster

Avalanche Add to Prospect Pool at 2025 NHL Draft

Avalanche Select Three Players In 2025 NHL Draft

Avalanche Acquires Brindley, Third And Second-Round Picks From Blue Jackets

Significant Draft Picks in Avalanche/Nordiques Franchise History