Avalanche Announces 2025-25 Schedule

The National Hockey League announced its 2025-26 regular season schedule today, with the Colorado Avalanche set to open the campaign on Tuesday, Oct. 7 on the road against the Los Angeles Kings. The Avalanche are then scheduled to play their home opener two days later against the newly-branded Utah Mammoth at Ball Arena.

The Avs will play 26 games against their Central Division opponents, meeting Dallas, Minnesota, Nashville, Utah and Winnipeg four times each (two home/two away), St. Louis three times (two home/one away) as well as three games against Chicago (one home/two away). Last season Colorado went 8-4-1 against its divisional opponents at home in the regular season and 10-5-1 including the playoffs when matched up against a Central Division foe.

Colorado will play 24 games versus the Pacific Division (three times against each opponent) and 32 total tilts with teams from the Eastern Conference (one home/one away).

The season features 12 back-to-back sets of games in 2025-26 for the Avalanche, including at least one in every month of the regular season. In the last five seasons, Colorado has posted a combined 71-26-11 record in back-to-backs. The Burgundy and Blue will also have nine “one-off” road trips and nine different instances of just one home game in a row.

March will be the busiest month of the 2025-26 schedule for the Avs, featuring 15 games. The club will go three consecutive months with a season-high seven home contests in each of November, December and January. Colorado will have a seven-game homestand taking place from Jan. 8 – 23, the first time since 2020-21 the team will play at least seven consecutive games on home ice. Notable games in that stretch sees the Avs matched up against Anaheim (Jan. 21) and Philadelphia (Jan. 23) boasting its first-year head coaches, Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs (Jan. 12) as well as Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals (Jan. 19).

Other notable home games include the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers making their way to Ball Arena on Dec. 11, reigning Ted Lindsay Award winner Nikita Kucherov and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 4, the 2024-25 Calder Trophy recipient Lane Hutson and the Montreal Canadiens on Nov. 29 as well as last season’s Hart Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck along with the defending President’s Trophy winner Winnipeg Jets on both Dec. 19 and March 28. Colorado will square off against its 2025 First Round opponent in Dallas twice on home ice (Oct. 11 and March 18).

The 2025-26 schedule includes a mandatory three-day hiatus from Dec. 24-26 for the Avalanche around the NHL’s Holiday Break, and later on a 20-day pause in February for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan and Cortina, Italy. This will be the first time since 2014 that NHL players will participate in the Winter Olympics. The break makes February the least-busy month of Avalanche games, featuring just five contests but four of them are at home.

Colorado’s final home game is also its final contest of the regular season, taking place on April 16 vs. Seattle. It will be the second time in the last five seasons that the Avalanche will cap the regular season on home ice.

The Avalanche are currently scheduled to play 18 afternoon games in 2025-26 (puck drop before 5:00 p.m. local). That stands as a franchise record for most afternoon tilts in a regular season, surpassing the previous high of 15 in 1998-99. Five of them are at Ball Arena and 13 are on the road. Colorado is a league-best 29-11-2 in matinees dating back to the 2019-20 campaign.

Single-game tickets for the regular season go on sale on Friday, July 18, at 10:00 a.m. First access to ticket information can be found by subscribing to the Avs Alert newsletter:

www.coloradoavalanche.com/avsalert. Full Season Memberships and Partial Deposits are on sale now by calling the Avalanche Sales Office at 303.4AVS.NHL or by visiting nhl.com/avalanche/tickets.

All 82 games can be heard on the Altitude Radio Network, Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM or 950 AM, and worldwide on the Altitude Sports Radio App. The Altitude TV broadcast information will be announced at a later date.