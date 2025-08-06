Avalanche Hires Popovic as Skills Coach

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the organization has hired Mark Popovic as Skills Coach.

Popovic has spent the last several seasons as a consultant with the Avalanche and Colorado Eagles (AHL), which included assisting with both training camp and development camp as well as working with individual players throughout the season.

In addition to his duties with the Avalanche, Popovic, 42, is the owner and founder of IGNITE HOCKEY, a hockey development company based out of Colorado. IGNITE provides both on and off-ice development for elite young hockey players. Popovic also owns Perfect Skating Denver, a similar development program for young players.

Selected by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round (35th overall) of the 2001 NHL Draft, Popovic played 15 years of professional hockey, which included several seasons in the National Hockey League. The defenseman recorded two goals and five assists in 81 NHL contests, 80 of which were with the Atlanta Thrashers. He made his NHL debut with Anaheim in 2003-04, appearing in one game. Popovic spent the entire 2007-08 and 2009-10 campaigns with the Thrashers.

Popovic also dressed in 359 career AHL contests and played three seasons in Switzerland’s National League, three seasons in the KHL in Russia and two in Austria. Prior to turning pro, Popovic spent four years with the Ontario Hockey League’s Toronto St. Michael’s Majors, where he was named to the 2002 OHL First All-Star Team, 2001 OHL Third All-Star Team and 1999 OHL All-Rookie Team. He represented Team Canada at two IIHF World Junior Championships, winning bronze in 2001 and silver in 2002.

A native of Stoney Creek, Ontario, Popovic and his family have called the Denver metro area home since he retired from professional hockey following the 2016-17 campaign.