Avalanche Signs Gagne

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed defenseman Alex Gagne to a two-year, entry-level contract through the 2026-27 season.

Gagne, 23, served as team captain during his senior season at the University of New Hampshire in 2024-25 and collected a career-high 17 points (4g/13a) in 35 appearances. He paced all team defensemen in scoring and finished fourth on the team overall in assists, leading to his selection to the Hockey East Third All-Star Team.

The Bedford, N.H,, native spent four seasons with the Wildcats from 2021-25 and totaled 48 points (7g/41a) in 139 career collegiate contests. Gagne set career highs during his junior season (2023-24) in games played (36) and assists (13-tied) en route to earning Hockey East Third All-Star recognition as well as being named to the New England All-Star Team.

Prior to his collegiate career, the 6-foot-5, 225-pound defenseman skated for the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (2019-20) and the Muskegon Lumberjacks (2020-21) in the United States Hockey League. Gagne recorded 34 points (5g/29a) in 91 career USHL games, setting career-highs in all major statistical categories with a 3g/23a scoring line across 53 games in 2020-21 leading to his selection to the USHL Third All-Star Team. He also appeared in four career Clark Cup playoff games, all with the Lumberjacks (0g/0a).

Gagne was originally selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the sixth round (192nd overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft.