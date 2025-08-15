Rookie Tournament and Training Camp Schedule

Below is the schedule for the Colorado Avalanche’s 2025-26 training camp, which includes Rookie Camp practices and the Rookie Showcase games at South Suburban Sports Complex from Sept. 12-14. All training camp practices are open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Ticket information for the Rookie Showcase contests will be announced at a later time. All dates and times are subject to change. Rosters for the rookie tournament and training camp will be announced at a later date.
Thursday, Sept. 11
Rookies practice – 10:30 a.m.
Family Sports – Centennial, Colorado
Friday, Sept. 12
Rookies vs. Utah – 6:00 p.m.
South Suburban Sports Complex – Rink 2
Saturday, Sept. 13
Rookies practice – 9:00 a.m.
South Suburban Sports Complex – Rink 1
Sunday, Sept. 14
Rookies vs. Vegas – 1:00 p.m.
South Suburban Sports Complex – Rink 2
Thursday, Sept. 18
Training Camp at Family Sports
Group 1 on ice: 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Group 2 on ice: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 19
Training Camp at Family Sports
Group 2 on ice: 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.
Group 1 on ice: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 20
Training Camp at Family Sports
Group 1 on ice: 8:45 – 10:30 a.m.
Group 2 on ice: 12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Sunday, Sept. 21
Preseason Game #1 – at Utah Mammoth
No Morning Skate
Puck Drop – 2:30 p.m.
Magness Arena, Denver, Colorado
Preseason Game #2 – vs. Utah Mammoth
No Morning Skate
Puck Drop – 6:30 p.m.
Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado