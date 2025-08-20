Avalanche Signs Victor Olofsson

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today the team has signed forward Victor Olofsson to a one-year contract for the 2025-26 season.

Olofsson, 30, spent the 2024-25 season with the Vegas Golden Knights and registered 29 points (15g/14a) in 56 regular-season games. The forward ranked tied for seventh on the Golden Knights in goals, finished third on the club in power-play tallies (6) and produced the longest road point streak in franchise history of 10 games from Dec. 4 – Jan. 23. He also netted two goals (2g/0a) in his Vegas debut on Oct. 9.

In what was first career taste of postseason play, Olofsson also added four points (2g/2a) over nine Stanley Cup Playoff showings in 2025 to help Vegas reach the Second Round.

The 5-foot-11, 180-pound forward has collected 211 career points (105g/106a) in 370 games with the Buffalo Sabres (2018-24) and Golden Knights (2024-25). Last season, Olofsson hit the 100-career assist benchmark (Jan. 17) as well as both the 100-career goal and 200-career point milestones in the same game one night later. He’s cleared double-digit goals in every full NHL season except one, topping out at 28 in 2022-23, and has produced three different 40-point campaigns, recording career-bests in assists (29) and points (49) in 2021-22.

Additional accolades for Olofsson include earning a spot on the 2019-20 All-Rookie Team, being named the league’s Rookie of the Month twice (October and December of 2019) and receiving Lady Bing Memorial Trophy votes in each of the 2019-23 seasons. As a rookie he set the NHL record for most consecutive of his goals scored on the power-play to begin a career with eight.

Originally drafted by Buffalo in the seventh round (181st overall) in the 2014 NHL Draft, Olofsson played the bulk of the 2018-19 campaign for the AHL’s Rochester Americans, notching 63 points (30g/33a) in 66 regular-season games. Prior to coming to North America, the right winger played professionally in the Swedish Hockey League over parts of the 2013-18 seasons, including 2017-18 when he paced the league in goals (27), power-play tallies (14) and game-winning markers (7) with Frolunda HC.

On the international stage, Olofsson has appeared for Team Sweden at the IIHF World Championship in both 2024 and 2021, earning bronze in his most recent appearance. He also represented his country at the under-20 showcase in 2015.