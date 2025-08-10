Colorado Avalanche to Celebrate 30th Anniversary This Season 

This season will be the 30th for the Colorado Avalanche, who will be celebrating the three decades since moving to Denver ahead of the 1995-96 campaign. Upon arriving in Colorado, the Avalanche won the Stanley Cup in their inaugural season, which was the first major league sports championship in the state’s history. The team has gone on to win two more championships, bringing the Stanley Cup to the Mile High City in 2001 and 2022.

The launch of this celebration began with the unveiling of the specialty logo for this upcoming season. It features three roman numeral X’s to commemorate the team’s 30 years, while including the three years that the Avs have won the Stanley Cup. The logo will live at center ice at Ball Arena, in addition to being featured as a decal on the back of every Avs player’s helmet.

Throughout their history, several iconic players, such as Joe Sakic, Peter Forsberg and Milan Hejduk have been a part of legendary teams that have suited up for the Avalanche. This has created the legacy of hockey in Colorado that will be celebrated as it reaches its 30-year anniversary this season. More details on the celebration will be announced in the coming weeks. Sign up for Avs Alert to ensure you don’t miss a moment of the celebration.