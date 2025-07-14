Derek Army Named Eagles Assistant Coach

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that Derek Army has been named Assistant Coach of the organization’s American Hockey League affiliate, the Colorado Eagles. Army will join current assistant Tim Branham, Goaltending Coach Matt Zaba and Video Coach Kim Weiss on Head Coach Mark Letestu’s staff.

Army, 34, most recently was the Head Coach of the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers, where he was the winningest coach in franchise history. After being tabbed a midseason replacement in 2020-21, Army received the full-time head coaching duties ahead of the 2021-22 season and held that position each of the last four campaigns. Including his stint as the interim bench boss, Army compiled a 153-137-19 record from 2020-25 and qualified for the Kelly Cup Playoffs in three of those seasons, including each of the last two. Army also held the Director of Hockey Operations title from 2021-25.

A native of North Kingstown, R.I., Army began his coaching career serving as an assistant with the ECHL’s Worcester Railers over parts of the 2018-20 seasons. He joined the Nailers ahead of the 2020-21 campaign as an assistant before being promoted to interim head coach while the season was in progress. The Railers registered a 32-29-11 record in 2018-19 and fell five points shy of a playoff berth.

“Derek enjoyed a very successful stint as a head coach in the ECHL, and we’re excited to add him to our Eagles staff,” said Avalanche Assistant General Manager Kevin McDonald. “Derek is a coach’s son who has grown up around the game of hockey and has worked hard to move up in the coaching ranks. We look forward to having him on board with Mark and the rest of the coaching staff to help guide our AHL franchise.”

A forward in his playing days, Army played five seasons of professional hockey in both the AHL and ECHL. He suited up in 97 regular-season AHL contests and recorded 26 points (11g/15a) over the 2015-18 campaigns with the Portland Pirates, Ontario Reign, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Texas Stars, Milwaukee Admirals and Tucson Roadrunners. Army played his entire ECHL career with the Nailers and collected 130 points (59g/71a) in 159 regular-season showings from 2013-18. The right-shot forward also notched 12 points (4g/8a) in 29 ECHL postseason games, including 10 points (4g/6a) in 2015-16 when Wheeling made it to the Kelly Cup finals.

Army was selected to the 2014-15 ECHL All-Rookie Team when he led the club with 29 goals and finished second on Wheeling with 66 points. He was also twice named ECHL Player of the Week (April 6-12, 2015 and Oct. 19-25, 2015).

Prior to turning pro, Army competed collegiately at Providence College from 2010-14. He compiled 76 points (38g/38a) in 149 games during his four-year college career.

Army’s father, Tim, is currently an assistant with the Anaheim Ducks and spent six seasons on the Avalanche coaching staff as both a video coach and assistant from 2011-17. Derek was also coached by Tim for one season at Providence (2010-11).