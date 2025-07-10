Avalanche Signs Manson

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has signed defenseman Josh Manson to a two-year contract extension through the 2027-28 season.

Manson, 33, was limited to 48 games due to injury during the 2024-25 regular season and produced 15 points (1g/14a) and averaged 18:02 of time on ice per game. His assist total and time on ice average both ranked fourth among Colorado blueliners. Manson appeared in all seven 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff games for the Avs and registered three points (2g/1a), including scoring in each of the final two contests.

The 6-foot-3, 218-pound defenseman was a member of the 2022 Stanley Cup-winning Avalanche and tallied playoff career-highs in goals (3), assists (5 - tied) and points (8) to rank third among team defensemen in goals and fourth in points. He scored the overtime winner for his first career playoff goal in Game 1 of Colorado's second-round series vs. St. Louis on May 17. Manson was acquired ahead of the 2022 Trade Deadline (March 14) and signed a four-year contract extension that offseason.

“Josh has been an important member of our blue line since joining the team during the 2022 stretch run,” said Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland. “He is a steady and tough defender who chips in on the offensive side at key times. He is also a veteran leader in our dressing room, and we are excited to have him under contract for another three seasons.”

Since his Avalanche debut on March 15, 2022, Manson has collected 57 points (13g/44a) over 173 regular-season showings. He’s thrown 443 hits with the club to pace the team since then. Additionally, Manson’s 44 assists rank fourth among Colorado defenseman in that span, while the goal and point total rank fifth.

Selected by Anaheim in the sixth round (160th overall) of the 2011 NHL Draft, Manson has totaled 170 points (39g/131a) in 626 career contests with the Avs and Ducks. He has appeared in 65 total Stanley Cup Playoff contests, recording 21 points (7g/14a), helping Anaheim reach the Western Conference Final in 2017 in addition to the 2022 Stanley Cup championship.

Manson left Anaheim ranked fifth all-time among franchise defensemen in games played (453) and third in plus/minus rating (+39), while his 87 assists and 113 points are ninth all-time among Anaheim blueliners. The Hinsdale, Ill., native is Anaheim's franchise leader among defensemen in hits (1,083) and ranks second among all Ducks skaters - only Ryan Getzlaf (1,980) has more.

Manson posted the second-best plus/minus rating in franchise history with a +34 in 2017-18, trailing only Paul Kariya's +36 rating from 1996-97, while also establishing career highs in points (37), game-winning goals (2 - tied) and assists (30).

Manson played parts of two seasons with the Norfolk Admirals in the American Hockey League from 2013-15, totaling 13 points (4g/9a) in 45 contests while adding one point (1g/0a) in 10 Calder Cup Playoff outings.

Prior to turning pro, Manson competed at Northeastern University from 2011-14, collecting 21 points (6g/15a) with a +12 rating in 99 contests. He was named a Hockey East Second-Team All-Star and the league's Best Defensive Defenseman after captaining Northeastern to a 19-14-4 record in 2013-14.