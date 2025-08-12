Avalanche-Mammoth Preseason Split-Squad Details Announced 

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today the locations and times for their split-squad preseason games on Sunday, Sept. 21. The club will play the Utah Mammoth at Magness Arena, home of the University of Denver hockey team, at 2:30 p.m. as well as at Ball Arena at 6:30 p.m. The Avalanche will be the visiting team for the game at Magness Arena. The full Avalanche exhibition schedule can be seen below: