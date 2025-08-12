DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today the locations and times for their split-squad preseason games on Sunday, Sept. 21. The club will play the Utah Mammoth at Magness Arena, home of the University of Denver hockey team, at 2:30 p.m. as well as at Ball Arena at 6:30 p.m. The Avalanche will be the visiting team for the game at Magness Arena. The full Avalanche exhibition schedule can be seen below:
Avalanche-Mammoth Preseason Split-Squad Details Announced
Sept. 21 Games Set For Magness Arena (2:30 p.m.) and Ball Arena (6:30 p.m.)
2025-26 AVALANCHE PRESEASON SCHEDULE
Times Subject to Change
Day
Date
Opponent
Time (MT)
Location
Sun
Sept. 21
at Utah
2:30 p.m.
Denver (Magness Arena)
Sun
Sept. 21
Utah
6:30 p.m.
Denver (Ball Arena)
Sat
Sept. 27
Dallas
5:00 p.m.
Denver (Ball Arena)
Tue
Sept. 30
Vegas
6:00 p.m.
Denver (Ball Arena)
Wed
Oct. 1
at Vegas
7:00 p.m.
Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)
Sat
Oct. 4
at Dallas
4:00 p.m.
Dallas (American Airlines Center)
Tickets for the game at Magness Arena will be available to purchase this week at https://denverpioneers.evenue.net/events/AVSUTAH. Single-game tickets for all Ball Arena home games are on sale now at www.Ticketmaster.com. Memberships are on sale now by calling the Avalanche Sales Office at 303.4AVS.NHL or by visiting nhl.com/avalanche/tickets.