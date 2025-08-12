Avalanche-Mammoth Preseason Split-Squad Details Announced 

Sept. 21 Games Set For Magness Arena (2:30 p.m.) and Ball Arena (6:30 p.m.)

By Colorado Avalanche @Avalanche / ColoradoAvalanche.com

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today the locations and times for their split-squad preseason games on Sunday, Sept. 21. The club will play the Utah Mammoth at Magness Arena, home of the University of Denver hockey team, at 2:30 p.m. as well as at Ball Arena at 6:30 p.m. The Avalanche will be the visiting team for the game at Magness Arena. The full Avalanche exhibition schedule can be seen below:

2025-26 AVALANCHE PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Times Subject to Change

Day

Date

Opponent 

Time (MT)

Location

Sun

Sept. 21

at Utah

2:30 p.m.

Denver (Magness Arena)

Sun

Sept. 21

Utah

6:30 p.m.

Denver (Ball Arena)

Sat

Sept. 27

Dallas

5:00 p.m.

Denver (Ball Arena)

Tue

Sept. 30

Vegas

6:00 p.m.

Denver (Ball Arena)

Wed

Oct. 1

at Vegas

7:00 p.m.

Las Vegas (T-Mobile Arena)

Sat

Oct. 4

at Dallas

4:00 p.m.

Dallas (American Airlines Center)


Tickets for the game at Magness Arena will be available to purchase this week at https://denverpioneers.evenue.net/events/AVSUTAH. Single-game tickets for all Ball Arena home games are on sale now at www.Ticketmaster.com. Memberships are on sale now by calling the Avalanche Sales Office at 303.4AVS.NHL or by visiting nhl.com/avalanche/tickets.

