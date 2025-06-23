Logan O’Connor Made an Impact on Both Sides of the Puck in 2024-25

Winger Led All Avs Forwards in Penalty Killing Time

CA-2425-PlayerRecap-Web-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Another year, another consistent season put forth by Avalanche winger Logan O’Connor. In his seventh NHL season, he posted 21 points (10g/11a) in 80 regular-season games, in addition to six points (2g/4a) in seven playoff games. Since hits began being tracked in 2005-06, O’Connor is the first Avalanche player to record multiple hits and multiple points in each of the first two road games of the postseason.

Throughout the regular season, O’Connor posted four point streaks of two games, including a two-game goal streak from March 25th to March 27th. With the game-winning tally against the Los Angeles Kings on March 27th, O’Connor recorded the 100th point of his NHL career.

Logan O'Connor's 2024-25 Regular-Season Goals

Additionally, he posted seven regular-season contests with at least three hits and six games with two or more blocked shots.

O’Connor recorded the eighth most even-strength goals on the Avalanche with 10, registering back-to-back seasons with 10 even-strength tallies.

Entering the 2025-26 season, O’Connor will begin the first year of his six-year contract. He’s 57 games from 400, 55 goals from 100 and 42 assists from 100.

