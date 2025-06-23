Logan O’Connor Made an Impact on Both Sides of the Puck in 2024-25

Another year, another consistent season put forth by Avalanche winger Logan O’Connor. In his seventh NHL season, he posted 21 points (10g/11a) in 80 regular-season games, in addition to six points (2g/4a) in seven playoff games. Since hits began being tracked in 2005-06, O’Connor is the first Avalanche player to record multiple hits and multiple points in each of the first two road games of the postseason.

Throughout the regular season, O’Connor posted four point streaks of two games, including a two-game goal streak from March 25th to March 27th. With the game-winning tally against the Los Angeles Kings on March 27th, O’Connor recorded the 100th point of his NHL career.