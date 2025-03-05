Avalanche Use Three-Goal Third Period to Defeat Penguins 4-1

Two Points Against Pittsburgh

Artturi Lehkonen scored twice and Scott Wedgewood made 32 saves in the Avalanche's 4-1 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Casey Mittelstadt scored the game-winning goal and Jack Drury added a tally for Colorado while Nathan MacKinnon posted a pair of assists to reach 70 helpers on the season.

"[We] put ourselves in position to win in the third period," Wedgewood, the first star of Tuesday's game, said. "And [we] went out and did that."

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 3-0-0 on their six-game homestand and 36-24-2 overall.