Avalanche Use Late-Game Heroics to Beat Rangers 3-2 in Overtime

Comeback in Colorado

The Avalanche beat the New York Rangers 3-2 in overtime at Ball Arena on Tuesday and improved to 27-17-1. Parker Kelly, Artturi Lehkonen, and Devon Toews were the goal-scorers for Colorado. Additionally, Nathan MacKinnon posted two assists, becoming the first player to reach 70 points (15g/55a) this season while Cale Makar became the first defensemen to record 50 points (13g/37a) this campaign. In net for the Avs, Mackenzie Blackwood was outstanding, stopping 27 of the 29 shots he faced, including several grade-A scoring chances from the Rangers.

"He was fantastic," Jared Bednar said about Blackwood. "He was the best player on the ice [for] either team."

With the overtime win, the Avalanche improved to 5-1 in games that have gone beyond regulation this season.