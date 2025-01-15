Avalanche Use Late-Game Heroics to Beat Rangers 3-2 in Overtime

Lehkonen Scores Game-Tying Goal, Toews Posts Game-Winning Tally

CA-2425-HOME-Recap-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Comeback in Colorado

The Avalanche beat the New York Rangers 3-2 in overtime at Ball Arena on Tuesday and improved to 27-17-1. Parker Kelly, Artturi Lehkonen, and Devon Toews were the goal-scorers for Colorado. Additionally, Nathan MacKinnon posted two assists, becoming the first player to reach 70 points (15g/55a) this season while Cale Makar became the first defensemen to record 50 points (13g/37a) this campaign. In net for the Avs, Mackenzie Blackwood was outstanding, stopping 27 of the 29 shots he faced, including several grade-A scoring chances from the Rangers.

"He was fantastic," Jared Bednar said about Blackwood. "He was the best player on the ice [for] either team."

With the overtime win, the Avalanche improved to 5-1 in games that have gone beyond regulation this season.

How It Happened

Kelly opened the scoring with his fifth goal of the season via a right-circle wrist shot at 4:53 of the first period.

At 11:55 of the first, Sam Carrick tied the game for the Rangers with a short-handed breakaway goal.

Adam Edstrom gave the Rangers a 2-1 lead with a goal off the rush at 9:59 of the second period.

With the Avs' goalie pulled for an extra attacker, Lehkonen scored his 16th goal of the season and tied the game from the right doorstep at 18:47 of the third period. That goal marked Colorado's league-leading ninth goal at six-on-five this season.

With 36.1 seconds remaining in overtime, Toews scored his sixth goal of the season to win the game via a right-circle one-timer after an incredible shift by Logan O'Connor, who was the main catalyst in that goal-scoring sequence.

"That was straight-up effort," Bednar said about O'Connor's shift. "That's what that was. That was effort [and] determination. You watch that play, he not only does everything right to get in the zone, then he checks the puck back twice. It's just that's the effort it takes to score in this league and that's the effort it takes to defend in this league."

Next Up

The Avalanche continue their homestand on Thursday against the Edmonton Oilers at 7:30 p.m. MT on ESPN.

News Feed

Battling the Blueshirts at Ball

Avalanche Fall 3-0 to Jets

Jousting with the Jets

Colorado Secures Win Over Wild with an Avalanche of Goals

Avalanche's New Team Dog Honors Peter McNab 

Skating in the State of Hockey

Avalanche Fall 3-1 to Blackhawks

Wednesday Hockey in the Windy City

Devon Toews' Two-Goal Night Helps Avalanche Beat Panthers 3-1

A Colorado Showdown with the Cats

Avalanche Fall 2-1 to Canadiens in Shootout

Saturday Night Hockey Against the Habs

Devon Toews' OT Winner Completes Avalanche's Incredible Comeback Victory Against Buffalo

Avalanche Signs Middleton to Two-Year Extension

Skating with the Sabres

MacKinnon Named NHL's First Star of the Month

Avalanche Beat Jets 5-2 to Close Out 2024, Win Fifth-Straight Game

New Year’s Eve Hockey Against Winnipeg