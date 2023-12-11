Extinguishing the Flames

CALGARY FLAMES (11-13-3) AT COLORADO AVALANCHE (16-9-2)

7:30 PM MDT | BALL ARENA | WATCH: ALTITUDE TV | LISTEN: 92.5 FM

The Colorado Avalanche continue their season series with the Calgary Flames on Monday night. This will be the second contest between the two teams this season and last home game for the Avs in the season series. The game will be the Flames first matchup of a three-game road trip after wrapping up a six-game homestand.

Latest Results:

December 9, 2023 PHI: 5 COL: 2

December 9, 2023 CGY: 4 NJD: 1

PROBLEMS WITH PHILADELPHIA

The Colorado Avalanche were defeated 5-2 by the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night at Ball Arena. This was the first loss the Avalanche have had to a Metropolitan opponent this season (3-1-0) at home. The Flyers extended their winning streak to four games.

AVALANCHE vs FLYERS 12. 9 .2023 RECAP

Philadelphia opened the scoring with a goal from Travis Konecny. It was Konecny’s first of two tallies on the night. Later in the opening frame, Nathan MacKinnon lit the lamp for the eleventh time this season to bring the game to one apiece at the end of the first. MacKinnon moved into sole possession of the second-most goals on the Avalanche this season. The Flyers extended their lead by two in the second period when Owen Tippett and Travis Sanheim each found the back of the net. Josh Manson cut the deficit to one before the end of the middle frame, with his second tally of the season. Philadelphia added two insurance goals in the third period from Joel Farabee and Konecny.

AVS ACCOMPLISHMENTS

MacKinnon extended his point streak to 11 games (5g/12a) when he found the back of the net on Saturday. The 11 games are tied for the third-longest an NHL player has had this season, trailing William Nylander (17 games) and Artemi Panarin (15 games).

The centerman also extended his season-opening home point streak to 12 games, which is the third longest in Avalanche/Nordiques history, behind Mats Sundin (17 games in 1992-93) and Peter Statsny (17 games in 1980-81).

Josh Manson registered his first multi-point game of the season (1g/1a). It was the blueliner’s third multi-point game since joining the Avs. He’s collected two goals and three assists in his last five outings.

HISTORY

The Avalanche/Nordiques own a 73-76-20-5 all-time record against the Flames, with a 40-33-11-4 mark at home. Colorado has recorded 171 points in the franchise’s history against the Flames. This represents the fifth-most points the club has earned against any other club (Vancouver Canucks - 186, Carolina Hurricanes - 184, Edmonton Oilers -178 and the Chicago Blackhawks – 173). The Avalanche recorded a win over the Flames this season in the first matchup 3-1 on November 25. Nathan MacKinnon registered a goal and assist while Ivan Prosvetov stopped 29-of-30 shots en route to victory.

DOWNED BY THE DEVILS

The Calgary Flames concluded a six-game home stand (3-3-0) with a 4-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils Saturday night. The six games tied their second longest homestand this season (Jan. 16 -Jan. 27). Yegor Sharangovich opened the scoring in the opening frame with his second short-handed tally this campaign. The Devils rattled off three-straight goals from Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt and Alexander Holtz to go up 3-1. Nazem Kadri cut into the Devils lead, when he found the back of the net for the sixth time this season in the third period. Hischier sealed the game for the Devils with his second tally of the game on an empty-netter

STATS TO KNOW

Nathan MacKinnon has tallied 15 goals in 25 career games against the Flames. The 15 goals are tied for the fourth-most goals the centerman has scored against any franchise (he has also scored 15 times against the Ducks and Jets).

Cale Makar has recorded five assists in seven career games against his hometown team.

Devon Toews led all skaters in TOI at 26:09 in the first matchup against the Flames this campaign.

RED HOT FLAMES

Former Avalanche Nazem Kadri paces the Flames in points with 18 (6g/12a).

Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm are tied for the most goals on the Flames this campaign with seven apiece.

NUMBERS GAME

37

Nathan MacKinnon ranks tied for the fourth-most points among skaters in the NHL with 37 (11g/26a).

13

The Avalanche are 3-0-1 in their past four home games against the Flames, outscoring them 13-6 in those four contests.

27

Cale Makar is tied (Quinn Hughes) for the second-most assists among all NHL skaters with 27.

QUOTE(S) THAT LEFT A MARK

“The first period, I thought we played great. As the game moved on, we turned some pucks over and that caused them to score. Unfortunately, they scored a lot tonight and we just didn’t have it in the second and third period.”

- Colorado Left Wing Miles Wood on loss to Philadelphia