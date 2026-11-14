Marquee Matchup in Montreal 

Colorado Avalanche (11-6-3) @ Montreal Canadiens (12-3-4)

5 p.m. MST | Centre Bell | Watch: KTVD-20, Altitude2, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM), Altitude Sports Radio App

The Avalanche concludes its three-game Canadian trip against the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. This is the first of two regular-season meetings between the teams, as they’ll play in Colorado on November 25th.

Latest Result (COL): COL 3, OTT 4 (OT)

Latest Result (MTL): MTL 5, BOS 2

Overtime in Ottawa

The Avalanche lost 4-3 in overtime to the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday to earn a point after trailing 2-0 in the contest. Artturi Lehkonen, Parker Kelly and Gabriel Landeskog all scored for Colorado. In the first period, the Senators took a 2-0 lead after Shane Pinto’s right-circle shot off the rush at 7:11 and Tim Stutzle’s backhand shot from the right doorstep at 13:13. Lehkonen put the Avs on the board on the power play at 18:04 of the middle frame with his 14th goal of the campaign via a one-timer from the slot. Colorado tied the game on the penalty kill at 3:54 of the third period when Kelly scored his fourth goal of the season via a left-circle shot off the rush. Landeskog gave the Avalanche a 3-2 lead on the power play at 10:03 of the third period with his eighth tally of the season via a one-timer from the slot. Ottawa’s Drake Batherson tied the game at 16:04 of the third period via a shot from the doorstep. Pinto scored the overtime-winner at 2:08 with a shot from the high slot.

Leading the Way

Good Stick, Lehky

Lehkonen is fifth in the NHL in goals (14).

Toewser Laser

Among NHL defensemen, Devon Toews is tied for second in goals (6) and tied for ninth in points (19).

Big Play T.J.

T.J. Hughes is tied for first among NHL rookies in assists (7).

Series History

In 43 previous regular-season games against the Canadiens, the Avalanche has a record of 26-13-3-1.

Road Victory

The Canadiens defeated the Boston Bruins 5-2 at TD Garden on Thursday. In the opening frame, Montreal took a 2-0 lead after goals from Kirby Dach at 2:34 and Josh Anderson at 8:36. The Canadiens made it 5-0 in the middle frame after goals from Jake Evans at 4:24, Cole Caufield at 8:14 and Phillip Danault at 14:15. Casey Mittelstadt put the Bruins on the board at 14:53 of the middle frame and scored his second tally of the game to make it 5-2 at 53 seconds of the third period.

Creating Offense Against the Canadiens

Landeskog has posted 14 points (7g/7a) in 16 games against the Canadiens.

In 15 contests against Montreal, Martin Necas has recorded 10 points (2g/8a).

Lehkonen has registered seven points (3g/4a) in seven games against the Canadiens, his former team.

Making Plays in Montreal

Caufield leads the Canadiens in goals (12), is tied for the team lead in points (18) and ranks tied for fifth in assists (6).

Lane Hutson leads Montreal in assists (15) and is tied for first on the team in points (18).

Nick Suzuki is third on the Canadiens in points (16), goals (7) and assists (9).

A Numbers Game

86.4%

Since November 1st, the Avalanche’s 86.4% mark on the penalty kill is the sixth highest in the NHL.

30.4%

Colorado's 30.4% power-play mark in November ranks 10th in the NHL.

1,600

Brent Burns is scheduled to play in his 1,600th-career NHL regular-season game on Saturday and become the 14th player and sixth defenseman in League history to reach the milestone.

Quote That Left a Mark

"[The penalty kill] kills them (the penalties) all and gets a [shorthanded goal]. The power play comes up big a couple times to get us back in the game [and] get us the lead. I liked our effort all the way around...Pretty gutsy effort from our group."

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the Avalanche's resiliency and special teams play on Thursday