Tuesday Night Tilt

Colorado Avalanche (50-16-10) @ St. Louis Blues (33-31-12)

6 p.m. MT | Enterprise Center | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche hits the road to complete its home-and-home set with the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday. This is the third and final regular-season meeting between the teams, as the Avs won 6-1 in Denver on December 31st and the Blues won 3-2 in Colorado on April 5th.

Latest Result (COL): STL 3, COL 2

Latest Result (STL): STL 3, COL 2

Defeat in Denver

The Avalanche lost 3-2 to the St. Louis Blues on Sunday at Ball Arena. Parker Kelly and Brent Burns each posted a goal and an assist for Colorado while Brock Nelson, Logan O’Connor and Nick Blankenburg each posted a helper. St. Louis’ Robert Thomas opened the scoring at 12:01 of the first period with a one-timer from the high slot. Kelly tied the game at 15:10 of the opening frame with his 20th goal of the season via a deflection from the left circle on Burns’ left-point shot. The Avs took a 2-1 lead at 3:40 of the second period when Burns scored his 12th goal of the season via a right-point shot through a screen set by Gabriel Landeskog. Thomas tied the game at 4:09 of the middle frame with his second goal of the night via a shot from the right doorstep off the rush. The Blues took a 3-2 lead at 17:10 of the third period when Thomas completed his hat trick via a shot from the left doorstep off the rush.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (51) while ranking third in points (122) and assists (71).

Wedgewall

Among goaltenders with at least 24 games played this season, Scott Wedgewood leads the NHL in save percentage (.918) and goals-against average (2.13) while ranking tied for seventh in shutouts (3).

Marty Party

Martin Necas is tied for eighth in the NHL in points (94).

Series History

In 125 previous regular-season games against the Blues, the Avalanche has a record of 64-48-6-7. The teams have met three times in the playoffs, with the Avs winning the 2001 Western Conference Final in five games, the 2021 First Round in four games and the 2022 Second Round in six games. Colorado also defeated the Blues 2-1 in a 2020 Western Conference Round Robin game.

Scoring Against St. Louis

MacKinnon has posted 57 points (21g/36a) in 52 regular-season games against the Blues, in addition to 17 points (9g/8a) in 11 playoff contests.

Necas has recorded 10 points (5g/5a) in 12 contests against St. Louis.

Landeskog has registered 30 points (7g/23a) in 49 regular-season games against the Blues, along with 14 points (5g/9a) in 11 playoff contests.

Gateway to the Goal

Thomas leads the Blues in points (56), goals (21) and assists (35).

Pavel Buchnevich ranks second on the Blues in points (44) and assists (27) while ranking tied for third in goals (17).

Dylan Holloway is second on the Blues in goals (19) while ranking third in points (43) and tied for fifth in assists (24).

A Numbers Game

83.9%

Colorado’s 83.9% mark on the penalty kill is tied for the best in the NHL.

6

The Avalanche is one of three teams in the NHL this season to have six players with at least 20 goals (MacKinnon, Necas, Kelly, Brock Nelson, Artturi Lehkonen and Cale Makar).

64

Colorado’s 64 goals since March 1st lead all Western Conference teams.

Quote That Left a Mark

“Really happy to see it. Because he gives you everything he’s got every night every shift. Super consistent player. When you’ve got workers and grinders like that and they’re able to have a big year, [it] obviously helps the team, but [I’m] really happy for him personally. To be able to tuck (score) 20 is no easy task in this league and he earns every on of them.”

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on Parker Kelly posting his first 20-goal season in the NHL