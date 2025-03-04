Tuesday Tilt Against Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Penguins (24-29-10) @ Colorado Avalanche (35-24-2)

7 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche have gotten off to a 2-0-0 start in their six-game homestand and it continues against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.

Latest Result (COL): MIN 2, COL 5

Latest Result (PIT): TOR 6, PIT 5 (OT)

Winning Against the Wild

The Avalanche beat the Minnesota Wild 5-2 on Friday at Ball Arena. Ross Colton scored twice and added an assist while Oliver Kylington posted a pair of helpers. In net, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 18 of the 20 shots he faced. Minnesota’s Mats Zuccarello opened the scoring at 4:14 of the first period. The Avs tied the game on the power play at 13:58 of the first period courtesy of Valeri Nichushkin’s 12th goal of the season. The Wild took a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal from Vincent Hinostroza at 17:42 of the first. In the second period, the Avs tied the game at 8:57 when Jonathan Drouin scored his seventh goal of the year set up by Kylington’s feed. Scoring his sixth goal of the year, Jack Drury gave the Avs the lead just 52 seconds later at 9:49. Colton doubled Colorado’s lead with his 14th goal of the season at 14:39 of the middle frame and tallied his 15th of the year when he scored on an empty net at 19:52 of the third period.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in points (91) and assists (68).

All Hail Cale

Cale Makar leads NHL defensemen in points (67) and goals (22) while being third among that group in assists (45).

A Marty Party

Martin Necas is seventh in the NHL in assists (48).

History

In 44 previous regular-season games against the Penguins, the Avalanche are 24-11-9, including a 6-2 win in Pittsburgh on December 10, 2024.

A Loss to the Leafs

The Penguins lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-5 in overtime at PPG Paints Arena on Sunday. The Maple Leafs jumped out to a 2-0 first-period lead courtesy of goals from Max Domi at 2:15 and Conor Timmins at 4:39. Pittsburgh’s Cody Glass scored at 10:27 of the first and Rickard Rakell tied the game at 11:29 of the opening frame. On the power play, Sidney Crosby gave the Penguins a 3-2 lead at 13:51 of the first. In the second period, Auston Matthews tied the game at 4:08 before Bryan Rust gave the Penguins a 4-3 lead at 15:38. The Maple Leafs then answered with goals from John Tavares at 19:04 and Matthew Knies at 19:59 to give the Leafs a 5-4 lead. Rakell scored his second of the afternoon to tie the game at 10 seconds of the third period. In overtime, Toronto’s William Nylander scored the game-winning goal at 1:00.

Performing Against Pittsburgh

In 21 games against the Penguins, MacKinnon has posted 26 points (9g/17a).

In 10 regular-season games against Pittsburgh, Devon Toews has registered 10 points (2g/8a) in addition to two assists in four playoff games.

Drouin has posted 20 points (10g/10a) in 21 regular-season contests against the Penguins as well as six points (5g/1a) in 11 playoff games.

Penguins’ Producers

Crosby leads the Penguins in points (65) and assists (46) while being third in goals (19).

Rakell leads the Penguins in goals (28), is second in points (52) and sixth in assists (24).

Rust is second on the team in goals (21), third in points (46) and fifth in assists (25).

A Numbers Game

990

MacKinnon’s 990-career points (358g/632a) are fourth among players born in Nova Scotia behind Crosby (1,661), Al MacInnis (1,274) and Bobby Smith (1,036).

.916

Blackwood’s .916 save percentage is the fifth best in the NHL among goaltenders with at least 21 games played.

25:49

Makar’s 25:49 of time on ice per game is second in the NHL behind Columbus’ Zach Werenski (26:53).

Quote That Left a Mark

"It was really nice to see [that] we're getting some contributions throughout our lineup here.”

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the team’s depth scoring