Friday Night Hockey in Edmonton

Colorado Avalanche (32-22-2) @ Edmonton Oilers (34-16-4)

7 p.m. MT | Rogers Place | Watch: 9News, My20, Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche will conclude both their three-game road trip and three-game season series against Edmonton Oilers on Friday night.

Latest Result (COL): COL 4, CGY 2

Latest Result (EDM): EDM 4, CHI 3 (OT)

Extinguishing the Flames

The Avalanche defeated the Calgary Flames 4-2 at Scotiabank Saddledome on Thursday. Martin Necas scored twice, Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen each added a tally while Nathan MacKinnon posted three assists. In net for the Avs, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 27 of the 29 shots he faced. Calgary opened the scoring via Jonathan Huberdeau’s five-on-three power-play goal at 3:22 of the first period. At 19:26 of the opening frame, the Avs thought they tied the game when Sam Malinski scored, but the goal was taken off the board due to a successful challenge. Early in the middle frame, Makar tied the game with his 20th goal of the season via a wrist shot from the top of the right circle at 1:20. With that tally, Makar became the first defenseman to secure three 20-goal seasons before turning 27 since Brian Leetch in 1993-94. At 5:34 of the middle frame, Lehkonen posted his 22nd goal of the season, setting a new career-high for tallies in a campaign. With 18 seconds remaining in the second period, Necas doubled Colorado’s lead on the power play with his 18th goal of the season via a redirection on MacKinnon’s left-circle one-timer. Necas scored his second of the game and 19th of the season at 12:53 of the third period on a breakaway set up by Sam Malinski’s long-range feed. Calgary pulled within two when Rasmus Andersson scored at 18:14 of the third.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in points (83) and assists (63).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Makar is first in points (60) and goals (20) while being third in assists (40).

A Marty Party

Necas is eighth in the NHL in assists (44) and tied for 10th in points (63).

History

In 133 previous regular-season meetings against the Oilers, the Avalanche are 72-49-12. In their two previous meetings this season, both in Denver, the Oilers won 4-1 on November 30th and 4-3 on January 16th. The two teams have met three times in the playoffs, with the Avs winning two of the series. In the 1997 Western Conference Semi-Finals, they defeated the Oilers in five games, and in the 2022 Western Conference Final, they swept Edmonton in four games.

Winning in the Windy City

The Oilers beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 in overtime at the United Center on Wednesday. After a scoreless opening frame, Viktor Arvidsson put the Oilers on the board at 8:51 of the second period. At 19:54 of the middle frame, Chicago’s Lukas Reichel tied the game at one heading into the third period. In the final frame of regulation, the Oilers took a 3-1 lead courtesy of goals from Jeff Skinner at 1:11 and Leon Draisaitl at 8:18. The Blackhawks answered with a pair of goals of their own from Ryan Donato on the power play at 12:12 and Alec Martinez at 16:16. In overtime, Zach Hyman won the game for Edmonton with a power-play goal at 1:36.

Effective Against Edmonton

MacKinnon has posted 31 points (10g/21a) in 27 regular-season contests against the Oilers in addition to five points (3g/2a) in four playoff games.

Makar has recorded eight points (1g/7a) in 11 regular-season contests against the Oilers in addition to nine points (2g/7a) in four playoff games.

In 27 regular-season contests against Edmonton, Artturi Lehkonen has registered 16 points (7g/9a) as well as six points (2g/4a) in four playoff games.

A Well-Oiled Machine

Draisaitl leads the Oilers in points (81) and goals (38) while being second in assists (43).

Connor McDavid leads the Oilers in assists (49) while being second in points (71) and goals (22).

Evan Bouchard is third on the Oilers in points (43) and assists (34).

A Numbers Game

180

Colorado’s 180 goals this season are tied for the fifth most in the NHL this season.

58%

Among players who have taken at least 100 faceoffs since January 25th, MacKinnon’s 58% mark is the fourth best in the NHL.

4

Colorado’s four regulation wins since January 25th are tied for the second most in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

"I think he's going to be a star. You can see he thinks the game well [and] skates fast."

-- Cale Makar on Martin Necas