Reinhart hat trick sparks Panthers past Avalanche for 7th straight victory

Barkov, Tkachuk each gets 4 points for Florida; Colorado has 4-game winning streak end

CA-2324-web-Recap-16x9 (5)
By Ryan Boulding
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DENVER -- Sam Reinhart scored three goals, and the Florida Panthers won their seventh straight game, 8-4 against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Saturday.

Reinhart completed the hat trick with a one-timer from between the circles on the power play at 5:59 of the third period to give Florida a 5-4 lead.

Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and three assists, and Aleksander Barkov had four assists for the Panthers (25-12-2), who have outscored their opponents 31-14 during the streak. Carter Verhaeghe scored twice and had an assist, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 22 saves.

Cale Makar and Valeri Nichushkin each had a goal and an assist, and Mikko Rantanen had two assists for the Avalanche (25-12-3), who had won four straight. Ivan Prosvetov allowed four goals on 13 shots before being replaced by Alexandar Georgiev at 8:50 of the second period. Georgiev made 12 saves.

Verhaeghe gave the Panthers a 1-0 lead at 1:10 of the first period when he one-timed Sam Bennett’s pass to the far side from low in the right face-off circle.

Reinhart extended the lead to 2-0 at 3:02 when he redirected Gustav Forsling’s shot from the blue line off Prosvetov.

Reinhart made it 3-0 at 7:41, scoring to the glove side on a breakaway after Barkov fed him up the middle.

Makar cut it to 3-1 at 21 seconds of the second period with a wrist shot from the right circle to the far side.

Josh Manson it to 3-2 31 seconds later with a shot from the blue line. Bobrovsky made the save, but the puck caromed off Verhaeghe and over the goalie before trickling in.

Nichushkin tied it 3-3 at 4:34 by deflecting Makar’s point shot.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson scored from the point to put Florida back in front 4-3 at 8:50, chasing Prosvetov.

Jonathan Drouin tied it 4-4 on a breakaway at 3:31 of the third period after outskating Niko Mikkola to the puck in the offensive zone.

After Reinhart gave the Panthers the lead, Kevin Stenlund pushed it to 6-4 at 8:59 with a backhand from the right circle following a face-off.

Tkachuk scored into an empty net to make it 7-4 at 16:17, and Verhaeghe’s empty-net goal at 16:54 made it an 8-4 final.

