A Visit to Vegas

Colorado Avalanche (27-2-7) @ Vegas Golden Knights (17-8-10)

8 p.m. MT | T-Mobile Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

In its first game after the holiday break, the Avalanche hits the road to face the Vegas Golden Knights on Saturday. This is the second of three meetings between the teams this season, as the Avalanche won 4-2 in Las Vegas on October 31st, and they’ll play in Denver on April 11th.

Latest Result (COL): UTA 0, COL 1

Latest Result (VGK): SJS 2, VGK 7

Shutout the Mammoth

Scott Wedgewood posted a 32-save shutout and Samuel Girard scored the game’s lone goal as the Avalanche defeated the Utah Mammoth 1-0 at Ball Arena on Tuesday. The team’s sixth-consecutive victory extended the team’s home win streak to 13 games. Girard opened the scoring with his second goal of the season at 7:57 of the second period via a backhand shot on a partial breakaway. Wedgewood’s shutout was his second of the season and fourth as a member of the Avalanche.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

Nathan MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (30), is second in points (61) and tied for seventh in assists (31).

All Hail Cale

Cale Makar leads NHL defensemen in points (43) and assists (32) while being third in goals by blueliners (11). Among all NHL skaters, he’s tied for fifth in assists.

Marty Party

Martin Necas is sixth in the NHL in points (47) and tied for seventh in assists (31).

Series History

In 29 previous regular-season games against the Golden Knights, the Avalanche has a record of 17-10-2.

Scoring Against San Jose

The Golden Knights defeated the San Jose Sharks 7-2 at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday. Brett Howden opened the scoring for Vegas at 1:46 of the first period and Mitch Marner made it 2-0 on the power play at 9:07 of the opening frame. The Golden Knights added three more first period goals to make it 5-0 after tallies from Colton Sissons at 11:37, Tomas Hertl at 14:57 and Mark Stone at 18:34. In the second period, Macklin Celebrini put the Sharks on the board at 6:49 before Reilly Smith gave Vegas a 6-1 lead at 18:50. The Golden Knights took a 7-1 lead when Marner scored at 5:22 of the third period before San Jose’s Collin Graf made it 7-2 at 8:04.

Notching Points Against Nevada’s Team

MacKinnon has posted 27 points (7g/20a) in 29 regular-season games against the Golden Knights, along with seven points (3g/4a) in seven playoff contests.

In 16 regular-season contests against Vegas, Brock Nelson has recorded 11 points (8g/3a).

Makar has registered 14 points (5g/9a) in 19 regular-season games against the Golden Knights, along with seven points (1g/6a) in seven playoff games.

Scoring in Sin City

Jack Eichel leads the Golden Knights in points (41), is tied for first in assists (29) and is third in goals (12).

Marner is tied for first on the Golden Knights in assists (29), second in points (38) and fifth in goals (9).

Hertl and Pavel Dorofeyev are tied for the team lead in goals (15) while Hertl is fourth on the team in points (28).

A Numbers Game

14

MacKinnon’s 14 even-strength goals on the road are the most in the NHL.

2.26

Colorado is allowing an NHL-fewest 2.26 goals per game on the road.

28

Colorado’s 28 five-on-five goals in December are the most in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

"Full team effort tonight. I thought it wasn’t necessarily pretty, but we got it done and I think that’s important. It’s going to be important the rest of the year as well, finding ways to win. It’s not always going to be pretty, you’ve got to be comfortable in these one-goal games.”

-- Gabriel Landeskog on the team’s game against the Mammoth on Tuesday