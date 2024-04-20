Avs Team Up with Local Artist on Fan Appreciation Night

In honor of Fan Appreciation Night, the Colorado Avalanche partnered with local artist, Adrienne Ruth, to design a jersey on what being an Avalanche fan means to her.

Through her love of hockey and friendships made from attending Avalanche games, Adrienne designed a jersey that represents the passion and love that Avalanche Faithful shares. For Adrienne, being able to embrace a part of Colorado’s culture through sports gave her a sense of community and a second family. Adrienne says that this jersey pays homage to the Avalanche fandom whether you have been a fan since 1995 or joined the fan base in recent years.

“One of the most exciting moments at an Avalanche game is hearing the crowd yell “Hey! Hey! Hey!” after a goal.” Adrienne used this phrase as a centerpiece in the jersey featuring a variety of elements that she and Avalanche Faithful are proud to embrace.

Avalanche players Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen, and Cale Makar were hand painted by Adrienne on the front of the jersey in a way that she believes represents their character both on and off the ice. To Adrienne, the Avalanche logo is what fans wear proudly on their chest and she wanted to capture the leadership of the Avalanche captains in a way that she describes them as the “heart and soul of the team.”

Every season, the Avalanche players come together as individuals to form a strong team. As the players come together, accomplishments follow, and Adrienne used beads as symbolism to recognize the accomplishments that serve as road markers along the path to the ultimate goal. Adrienne hand beaded each of the accomplishments recognizing the individual achievements of the team.

Adrienne Ruth is an artist from Denver who experiments with a variety of mediums, mainly digital art which she often combines with her love of hockey. Growing up as a military child, Adrienne was born in Colorado and spent time across the country and the world. Some of her style comes from time spent in Japan as well as a love for postmodernist artists like Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein. Adrienne enjoys adding a variety of easter eggs in her art to bring all the little elements together to create one unique piece.

You can follow Adrienne on Instagram @guffychan