Avalanche Selects Nine Players At 2024 NHL Draft

LAS VEGAS – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club made nine selections at the 2024 NHL Draft held Friday and Saturday at Sphere in Las Vegas.

On Friday, the Avalanche acquired one second round selection (38th overall), one third round pick (71st overall), and a 2025 second round selection (previously acquired from the New York Rangers) from Utah in exchange for the 24th overall pick. On Saturday, Colorado acquired a third round pick (76th overall) and a fifth round selection (161st overall) from Buffalo in exchange for the 71st overall pick (previously acquired from Utah).

With their first pick of the 2024 NHL Draft, the Avalanche selected goaltender Ilya Nabokov in the second round (38th overall). Nabokov, 21, completed his first full campaign with Metallurg Magnitogorsk in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) in 2023-24, posting a 23-13-3 record in 43 appearances and added a .930 save percentage and a 2.15 goals-against average. He finished sixth in wins across the league and tied for seventh in save percentage, adding three shutout victories en route to his selection for the Aleksei Cherepanov award as best league rookie as well as the Rookie of the Month in November. Nabokov registered a 16-6-0 record with a .942 save percentage and a 1.82 goals-against average in 23 postseason contests on the way to winning the KHL Championship, the youngest player in KHL history to win the award. The 6-foot, 179-pound netminder also appeared in one contest during the 2022-23 season with Magnitogorsk.

The Kasli, Russia, native posted a 61-27-10 record, a .930 save percentage, a 2.02 goals-against average and 14 shutouts in 105 contests with the Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk of the MHL from 2019-23. Nabokov registered a 18-9-7 record, adding a 1.93 goals-against average and a .933 save percentage during the 2022-23 campaign with Magnitogorsk (MHL), leading to his selection to the MHL All-Star Game.

Nabokov was the first netminder selected in the 2024 NHL Draft, ranking second among International goaltenders in the NHL Central Scouting’s final rankings. It was the highest the Avalanche have selected a netminder since taking Philippe Sauve at 38th overall in 1998.

In the third round (76th overall), Colorado selected forward William Zellers from Shattuck St. Mary’s 18U Prep of the USHS-Prep league. Zellers, 18, collected 111 points (57g/54a) in 54 appearances with St. Mary’s during the 2023-24 campaign. He also skated in 14 contests with St. Mary’s in the Prep Hockey Conference last season, recording 22 points (12g/10a). The 5-foot-10, 167-pound forward skated in one postseason game with St. Mary’s (PHC).

The Maple Grove, Minnesota, native totaled 160 points (76g/84a) in 91 career games with Shattuck (USHS-Prep) and recorded 37 points (19g/18a) in 28 career contests in the PHC from 2022-24. Zellers also added three postseason appearances with St. Mary’s Prep (PHC) from 2022-24, registering two points (0g/2a). The forward skated in one USHL contest with the Green Bay Gamblers in 2022-23 and tallied one point (1g/0a).

Internationally, Zellers represented his country at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, finishing second on the team with seven points (5g/2a) in five contests to help the United States capture the bronze medal. The forward was the 54th ranked North American skater in the NHL Central Scouting’s ranking for the 2024 NHL Draft. He will attend the University of North Dakota (NCHC) starting in 2024-25.

In the fourth round (121st overall), the Avalanche selected forward Jake Fisher from the Fargo Force of the USHL. Fisher, 19, collected 47 points (23g/24a) in 51 contests with Fargo in 2023-24, finishing among team leaders in points (fifth), goals (fourth), game-winning tallies (5, third) and power-play goals (7, T-4th). The 6-foot-2, 190-pound, center skated in 12 postseason outings with the Force, totaling six points (4g/2a).

The Woodbury, Minnesota, native appeared in 63 career USHL contests from 2022-24, registering 48 points (24g/24a). Fisher split time between Fargo and Cretin-Derham Hall high school in 2022-23 and served as team captain for Cretin-Derham during his senior season. The center totaled 168 points (86g/82a) in 102 career Minnesota high school games from 2019-23.

Fisher was the 97th ranked North American skater in the NHL Central Scouting’s ranking for the 2024 NHL Draft and will attend the University of Denver (NCHC) in 2024-25.

Colorado selected goaltender Louka Cloutier from the Chicago Steel of the USHL with its first of three fifth round picks (132nd overall). Cloutier, 17, posted a 14-14-2 record with a 3.68 goals-against average, a .904 save percentage and one shutout in 34 contests with Chicago during the 2023-24 campaign. Among qualified USHL goalies, the 6-foot-2, 168-pound netminder finished first among league rookies in save percentage and wins, leading to his selection to the USHL All-Rookie Team. Cloutier also appeared in two postseason contests with the Steel and registered a 1-0-1 record with a 2.20 goals-against average and a .935 save percentage.

Internationally, the Sherbrooke, Quebec, native represented his country at the 2023 World Hockey Challenge, posting a 3-1-0 record in five games with Canada Black. Cloutier was the 15th ranked North American goaltender in the NHL Central Scouting’s ranking for the 2024 NHL Draft.

In the fifth round (137th overall), the Avalanche selected goaltender Ivan Yunin from the Omskie Yastreby of the MHL. Yunin, 18, split time with the Omsk’s MHL and U18 league during the 2023-24 season. The 6-foot-2, 196-pound netminder posted a 2-2-1 record, a 2.31 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage in six games in the MHL. With the U18 club, he tallied a 16-2-0 record with a 1.31 goals-against average, .952 save percentage five shutouts.

The Omsk, Russia, native has recorded a 5-2-3 record in 15 career MHL contests with Omsk from 2022-24, registering a 2.45 goals-against average and a .916 save percentage. He also appeared in one postseason game with the club in 2022-23. This past season marked the first time since the 1992 NHL Draft that the Avalanche have selected three or more goaltenders.

With the team’s final pick of the fifth round (161st overall), Colorado selected forward Maxmilian Curran from the Tri-City Americans of the WHL. Curran, 17, tallied 32 points (5g/27a) in 40 contests during his first WHL season with them in 2023-24. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound center finished seventh on the Americans in points and fifth in assists.

The Praha, Czechia, native spent time with HC Slavia Praha in the Czechia’s U20 and the Czechia’s second league during the 2022-23 campaign. He registered 27 points (9g/18a) in 18 contests with Praha (Czechia U20) in 2022-23 and skated in two games with HC Slavia in Czechia’s second league. Curran appeared in five postseason contests with Praha (Czechia U20), adding two points (0g/2a).

Internationally, Curran represented his country at the 2024 IIHF World Under-18 Championship, collecting three points (1g/2a) in five outings. He also appeared in the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, recording three points (1g/2a) in five contests, helping Czechia secure the silver medal. Curran was the 58th ranked North American skater in the NHL Central Scouting’s ranking for the 2024 NHL Draft.

The Avalanche selected defenseman Tory Pitner with their sixth round pick (185th overall) from the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL. Pitner, 18, recorded 24 points (8g/16a) in 50 games with Youngstown during the 2023-24 season, serving as alternate captain. He finished among team defensemen in points (third), goals (T-1st), and added a +10 net rating to finish tied for fifth on the club. The 6-foot, 180-pound blueliner skated in seven postseason contests with the Phantoms, adding one point (1g/0a).

The Greenwich, Connecticut, native has totaled 33 points (8g/25a) in 86 career USHL games from 2022-24. Pitner recorded nine points (0g/9a) in 36 contests during the 2022-23 season, helping Youngstown secure the USHL Clark Cup Championship. He has appeared in 16 career USHL postseason outings from 2022-24, tallying one point (1g/0a).

Internationally, Pitner represented his country at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup serving as team captain, helping the United States capture the bronze medal. Pitner was ranked 90th on the NHL Central Scouting’s ranking for the 2024 NHL Draft. He will attend the University of Denver for the 2024-25 season.

With its first selection of the final round (215th overall), Colorado selected forward Christian Humphreys from the United States National Development Program of the USHL. Humphreys, 18, recorded 24 points (7g/17a) in 23 outings with the USNTDP in the USHL and added 58 points (23g/35a) in 52 contests with the USNTDP (NTDP) during the 2023-24 season. The 5-foot-11, 164-pound center finished tied for seventh on the team in scoring and fifth in assists.

The Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, native has skated in 62 career USHL games with the USNTDP from 2022-24, collecting 50 points (18g/32a). He also added 101 points (46g/55a) in 110 career games with the USNTDP in the National Development Program. Internationally, Humphreys represented his country at the 2024 IIHF U-18 World Championship, securing the silver medal with Team USA. Humphreys was the 71st ranked North American skater on the NHL Central Scouting’s ranking for the 2024 NHL Draft.

With their final pick (seventh round, 217th overall), the Avalanche selected forward Nikita Prishchepov from the Victoriaville Tigres of the QMJHL. Prishchepov, 20, recorded 67 points (22g/45a) in 63 contests during the 2023-24 season with Victoriaville. The 6-foot-1, 194-pound center finished fourth among all Tigres in scoring, adding five shorthanded goals to pace the team. He appeared in 14 postseason contests with Victoriaville, registering 11 points (3g/8a).

The Orenburg, Russia, native has collected 135 points (45g/90a) in 191 career QMJHL games from 2021-24. He has also skated in 19 playoff contests with Victoriaville, recording five points (2g/3a). Prior to joining the QMJHL, Prishchepov skated in 37 MHL contests with Russkie Vityazi Chekhov during the 2020-21 season, totaling 11 points (2g/11a). He was the 188th ranked North American skater according to the NHL Central Scouting’s ranking for the 2024 NHL Draft.

Colorado’s nine picks in the 2024 NHL Draft are tied for the most selections by the club since the draft restructured to seven rounds (2007, 2005).