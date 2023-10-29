News Feed

Avalanche shut out by Penguins in 1st loss, NHL-record road streak ends

Avalanche fall to Sabres on Sunday

By Heather Engel NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 23 saves for his first NHL shutout to help the Buffalo Sabres to a 4-0 win against the Colorado Avalanche at KeyBank Center on Sunday.

Jeff Skinner had two assists for the Sabres (4-5-0).

Alexandar Georgiev made 25 saves for the Avalanche (6-2-0), who have been shut out in consecutive games after a 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

JJ Peterka gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead at 10:32 of the first period. Avalanche defenseman Jack Johnson blocked the initial shot, but Peterka picked up his own rebound in the slot and scored glove side.

Casey Mittelstadt held the puck on a 2-on-1 before shooting top corner from the left face-off dot to make it 2-0 at 1:39 of the second.

Tyson Jost extended Buffalo's lead to 3-0 at 8:16 when he one-timed a backhand pass from Alex Tuch from the high slot.

Rasmus Dahlin scored into an empty net at 16:52 of the third for the 4-0 final.