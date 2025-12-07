Blackwood Makes 24 Saves as Avalanche Defeats Flyers 3-2, Picks Up All Four Points on Back-to-Back

Sunday Funday

Mackenzie Blackwood's 24-save performance helped the Avalanche defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sunday. Brent Burns, Brock Nelson and Valeri Nichushkin were the goal-scorers for Colorado.

After Sunday's victory, the Avalanche is now 4-0-2 on the second day of a back-to-back.

"I do think there is a maturity in our group," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said when asked about the team's success in the second game of a back-to-back. "We have a lot of veteran guys now [that have] been around. The mentality [of] sometimes you don't have your best legs, but how do you compensate for that? So it's an intelligent hockey team. They play the right way on most nights and most shifts. Even if it's not perfect, I think we're still good enough in some areas that we can get the job done."

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 21-6-2.