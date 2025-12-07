Blackwood Makes 24 Saves as Avalanche Defeats Flyers 3-2, Picks Up All Four Points on Back-to-Back

Burns, Nelson, Nichushkin Score for Colorado

By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Sunday Funday

Mackenzie Blackwood's 24-save performance helped the Avalanche defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Sunday. Brent Burns, Brock Nelson and Valeri Nichushkin were the goal-scorers for Colorado.

After Sunday's victory, the Avalanche is now 4-0-2 on the second day of a back-to-back.

"I do think there is a maturity in our group," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said when asked about the team's success in the second game of a back-to-back. "We have a lot of veteran guys now [that have] been around. The mentality [of] sometimes you don't have your best legs, but how do you compensate for that? So it's an intelligent hockey team. They play the right way on most nights and most shifts. Even if it's not perfect, I think we're still good enough in some areas that we can get the job done."

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 21-6-2.

How It Happened

Philadelphia's Sean Couturier opened the scoring at 2:09 of the first period with a redirection from the right doorstep.

Burns tied the game for Colorado at 8:28 of the first period with his fourth goal of the season via a shot from above the right circle set up by Martin Necas' feed. With that tally, the 265th of his career, Burns passed Nicklas Lidstrom for the ninth-most goals by a defenseman in NHL history.

The Avs took a 2-1 lead on the power play at 19:08 of the first period when Nelson scored his 10th goal of the season via a shot from the doorstep in a net-front scramble.

Nichushkin doubled Colorado's lead at 1:47 of the second period with his seventh goal of the season via a right-circle wrist shot off the rush set up by Devon Toews' cross-ice feed.

Travis Konecny put the Flyers within a goal when he scored on a partial breakaway at 5:58 of the second period.

At 4:54 of the third period, Blackwood made a save on Trevor Zegras' penalty shot.

Next Up

The Avalanche concludes its road trip against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. MT on Altitude, Altitude+, TNT, TruTV, HBO Max and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

