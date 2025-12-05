Avalanche Falls 6-3 to Islanders

How It Happened

New York's Kyle MacLean opened the scoring at 5:56 of the first period with a shot from below the right circle following a net-front scramble.

Anders Lee doubled the Islanders' lead at 18:20 of the first period with a right-circle wrist shot.

Bo Horvat gave the Islanders a 3-0 lead at 6:58 of the second period with a shot from the right doorstep.

The Islanders took a 4-0 lead when Adam Pelech scored with a left-circle wrist shot at 7:59 of the second period.

Nichushkin put the Avs on the board at 8:39 of the middle frame with his sixth goal of the season via a redirection on Sam Malinski's right-point shot.