Avalanche Falls 6-3 to Islanders

Defeat on the Road
The Avalanche lost 6-3 to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday. Valeri Nichushkin, Martin Necas and Artturi Lehkonen each scored for Colorado.
Necas Posts Goal, Assist
The Avalanche lost 6-3 to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday. Valeri Nichushkin, Martin Necas and Artturi Lehkonen each scored for Colorado.
New York's Kyle MacLean opened the scoring at 5:56 of the first period with a shot from below the right circle following a net-front scramble.
Anders Lee doubled the Islanders' lead at 18:20 of the first period with a right-circle wrist shot.
Bo Horvat gave the Islanders a 3-0 lead at 6:58 of the second period with a shot from the right doorstep.
The Islanders took a 4-0 lead when Adam Pelech scored with a left-circle wrist shot at 7:59 of the second period.
Nichushkin put the Avs on the board at 8:39 of the middle frame with his sixth goal of the season via a redirection on Sam Malinski's right-point shot.
At 10:04 of the second period, Necas made it a 4-2 game with his 14th goal of the season when his pass from the right doorstep deflected off Islanders defenseman Travis Mitchell's skate and in.
Mathew Barzal gave the Islanders a 5-2 lead at 18:46 of the second period with a power-play goal via a backhand shot from the slot.
Lehkonen put the Avs within two goals at 1:27 of the third period with his 10th goal of the season via a one-timer from the above the right goal set up by Makar's feed.
Casey Cizikas gave the Islanders a 6-3 lead with an empty-net goal at 18:45 of the third period.
The Avalanche continues its road trip against the New York Rangers on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. MT on Altitude, Altitude+ and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.