Avalanche Falls 6-3 to Islanders

Necas Posts Goal, Assist

CA-2526-recap-away-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Defeat on the Road

The Avalanche lost 6-3 to the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Thursday. Valeri Nichushkin, Martin Necas and Artturi Lehkonen each scored for Colorado.

How It Happened

New York's Kyle MacLean opened the scoring at 5:56 of the first period with a shot from below the right circle following a net-front scramble.

Anders Lee doubled the Islanders' lead at 18:20 of the first period with a right-circle wrist shot.

Bo Horvat gave the Islanders a 3-0 lead at 6:58 of the second period with a shot from the right doorstep.

The Islanders took a 4-0 lead when Adam Pelech scored with a left-circle wrist shot at 7:59 of the second period.

Nichushkin put the Avs on the board at 8:39 of the middle frame with his sixth goal of the season via a redirection on Sam Malinski's right-point shot.

At 10:04 of the second period, Necas made it a 4-2 game with his 14th goal of the season when his pass from the right doorstep deflected off Islanders defenseman Travis Mitchell's skate and in.

Mathew Barzal gave the Islanders a 5-2 lead at 18:46 of the second period with a power-play goal via a backhand shot from the slot.

Lehkonen put the Avs within two goals at 1:27 of the third period with his 10th goal of the season via a one-timer from the above the right goal set up by Makar's feed.

Casey Cizikas gave the Islanders a 6-3 lead with an empty-net goal at 18:45 of the third period.

Next Up

The Avalanche continues its road trip against the New York Rangers on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. MT on Altitude, Altitude+ and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

News Feed

An Evening in Elmont

MacKinnon Scores Twice as Avalanche Defeats Canucks 3-1, Extends Home Win Streak to Nine Games

MacKinnon Named NHL's First Star of the Month

A Visit from Vancouver

Nelson's Four-Point Game Leads Avalanche Past Canadiens 7-2

A Clash with the Canadiens

Avalanche Falls 3-2 to Wild in Shootout

A Tilt in the Twin Cities

Blackwood Makes 26 Saves as Avalanche Defeats Sharks 6-0, Records Three-Consecutive Shutouts For First Time Since November 2001

Skating With the Sharks

Scott Wedgewood Posts 22-Save Shutout as Avalanche Defeats Blackhawks 1-0, Extends Win Streak to Nine Games

A Clash in Chicago

Mackenzie Blackwood's 35-Save Shutout Leads Avalanche to 3-0 Victory Against Predators, Eighth-Consecutive Win

A Matchup in Music City

MacKinnon and Makar Each Score Twice as Avalanche Defeats Rangers 6-3 to Win Seventh-Consecutive Game

A Battle with the Blueshirts

Avalanche's Second-Period Turnaround Leads to 4-1 Victory Over Islanders, Team's Sixth-Consecutive Win

Sunday Night Showdown