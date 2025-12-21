Sunday in St. Paul

Colorado Avalanche (25-2-7) @ Minnesota Wild (22-9-5)

4 p.m. MT | Grand Casino Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

For the second-consecutive game, the Avalanche will face a team from the Central Division when it takes on the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. This is the second of four meetings between the teams this season, as the Wild won 3-2 in a shootout in St. Paul on November 28th, and they’ll play in Denver on February 26th and March 8th.

Latest Result (COL): WPG 2, COL 3

Latest Result (MIN): EDM 2, MIN 5

Friday Night Win

The Avalanche defeated the Winnipeg Jets 3-2 on Friday at Ball Arena to extend the team’s home win streak to 12 games. Brent Burns, Martin Necas and Parker Kelly all scored for Colorado, while Scott Wedgewood stopped 20 of the 22 shots he faced. With his fifth goal of the season, Burns opened the scoring at 9:45 of the first period via a shot from above the right circle that redirected off the right skate of Jets blueliner Haydn Fleury. At 15:05 of the first period, Necas doubled Colorado’s lead with his 15th tally of the season via a shot from the low slot off the rush set up by Nathan MacKinnon’s feed. Morgan Barron put Winnipeg on the board with a shorthanded goal at 19:22 of the middle frame via a backhand shot from the doorstep. Kelly gave the Avs a 3-1 lead at 1:58 of the third period with his seventh goal of the season via a net-front redirect on Josh Manson’s shot from the high slot. Mark Scheifele scored a power-play goal to cut Winnipeg’s deficit to one at 3:38 of the third period via a shot from the right doorstep.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (28), is tied for first in points (59) and tied for fifth in assists (31).

All Hail Cale

Among NHL defensemen, Cale Makar is first in assists (30) and tied for first in points (40) while ranking third in goals (10). Additionally, Makar is seventh in assists among all NHL skaters.

Marty Party

Necas is tied for fifth in the NHL in assists (31) and sixth in points (46).

Series History

In 130 previous regular-season games against the Wild, the Avalanche are 65-48-3. The teams have met three times in the playoffs, including the 2008 Western Conference Quarterfinals that saw the Avalanche defeat the Wild in six games.

Minnesota Matinee

The Wild defeated the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 at Grand Casino Arena on Saturday. Minnesota’s Matt Boldy opened the scoring at 3:42 of the first period and made it 2-0 with a power-play tally at 10:56 of the opening frame. The Oilers responded after Andrew Mangiapane scored at 13:55 of the first and Connor McDavid tied the game with a power-play goal at 18:44 of the opening frame. At 19:52 of the first period, Ryan Hartman gave the Wild a 3-2 lead. In the third period, Minnesota’s Vladimir Tarasenko made it 4-2 at 9:08 and Nico Sturm gave the Wild a 5-2 lead with an empty-net goal at 18:35.

Making Plays Against Minnesota

MacKinnon has posted 65 points (24g/41a) in 52 regular-season games against the Wild in addition to 10 points (2g/8a) in seven playoff contests.

In 23 regular-season contests against Minnesota, Makar has registered 23 points (5g/18a).

Gabriel Landeskog has recorded 43 points (21g/22a) in 50 regular-season games against the Wild, along with four points (3g/1a) in seven playoff contests.

Scoring in St. Paul

Boldy leads the Wild in points (43), is tied for the team lead in goals (22) and is second in assists (21).

Quinn Hughes leads the Wild in assists (23) and is tied for fourth in points (26).

Kirill Kaprizov is tied for the team lead in goals (22) while ranking second in points (41) and third in assists (19).

A Numbers Game

6

Josh Manson’s six assists since December 9th are the second most among defensemen during that time span.

4

Colorado is scoring an NHL-best four goals per game.

98

Colorado’s 98 five-on-five goals are the most in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

"Well, I loved our game five-on-five. [In the] first period, I thought we could have been up more. [In the] second period, we were really good again. [It was] one of our better defensive efforts of the year and physical. [The team] spent some time in the [defensive] zone in the second period but didn't give up any dangerous chances five-on-five."

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the team’s play on Friday