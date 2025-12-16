A Battle in Seattle

Colorado Avalanche (23-2-7) @ Seattle Kraken (12-12-6)

8 p.m. MT | Climate Pledge Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+, TNT, TruTV, HBO Max | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche embarks on a one-game road trip and travels to the Pacific Northwest to face the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday. This is the first of three regular-season meetings between the teams in 2025-26, as they’ll play in Seattle on March 12th and in Denver on April 16th.

Latest Result (COL): NSH 2, COL 4

Latest Result (SEA): BUF 3, SEA 1

Won on the Weekend

Scott Wedgewood stopped 27 of the 29 shots he faced to help the Avalanche defeat the Nashville Predators 4-2 on Saturday at Ball Arena to extend Colorado’s home win streak to 11 games. Nathan MacKinnon, Jack Drury, Victor Olofsson and Valeri Nichushkin all scored for Colorado while Samuel Girard recorded two assists. At 1:26 of the first period, MacKinnon opened the scoring with his 26th goal of the season via a shot from the high slot off the rush. While the teams were playing at four-on-four, Drury doubled Colorado’s lead at 11:47 of the first period with his fifth goal of the season via a shot from the high slot. Jonathan Marchessault put Nashville on the board with a power-play goal at 12:37 of the first period via a one-timer from the low slot. With the Avs’ net empty due to a delayed penalty, Olofsson gave Colorado a 3-1 lead at 9:57 of the second period with his seventh goal of the season via a shot from the slot. Nichushkin gave the Avs a 4-1 lead at 16:26 of the third period with his eighth goal of the season via an empty-net tally from the right doorstep. At 18:57 of the third period, Nashville’s Tyson Jost made it 4-2 with a shot from the doorstep off the rush.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (26) and points (55) while being tied for fourth in assists (29).

All Hail Cale

Cale Makar leads NHL defensemen in points (38) and assists (28) while ranking second in goals by blueliners (10). Among all skaters, he’s tied for eighth in assists.

Marty Party

Martin Necas is tied for fourth in the NHL in assists (29) and tied for fifth in points (43).

Series History

In 12 previous regular-season games against the Kraken, the Avalanche has a record of 8-3-1. In the 2024-25 season, Colorado won all three of its games against Seattle.

Defeat at Home

The Kraken lost 3-1 to the Buffalo Sabres at Climate Pledge Arena on Sunday. Buffalo’s Noah Ostlund opened the scoring at 17:09 of the first period. In the second period, Tage Thompson doubled Buffalo’s lead at 10:08 before Seattle’s Chandler Stephenson scored a power-play goal at 12:24. The Sabres took a 3-1 lead when Zach Benson scored an empty-net goal at 19:14 of the third period.

Scoring Against Seattle

MacKinnon has posted 16 points (3g/13a) in 11 regular-season games against the Kraken.

In 11 regular-season contests against Seattle, Makar has registered 17 points (5g/12a).

Necas has recorded nine points (4g/5a) in eight regular-season games against the Kraken.

Producing Offense in the Pacific Northwest

Jordan Eberle leads the Kraken in points (19) and goals (9) while being tied for fifth in assists (10).

Vince Dunn is tied for the team lead in assists (13) while ranking second in points (18) and tied for fifth in goals (5).

Matty Beniers is tied for first on the Kraken in assists (13) and tied for third in points (17).

A Numbers Game

2.29

Colorado’s 2.29 goals against per game on the road are the second fewest in the NHL.

92

The Avalanche leads the NHL with 92 goals at five-on-five.

6

Sam Malinski’s six even-strength points since the calendar turned to December are tied for the most among NHL defensemen.

Quote That Left a Mark

"We're prepared and ready to go. Focused, I think. You always want to try and get out to a good start, and at home, I think we're doing a better job of that, scoring anyway. It's guys getting prepared, and they're focused and getting ready to play with some energy and getting some good looks early on in games."

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the team scoring early in Saturday’s win