A Battle on Broad Street

Colorado Avalanche (20-6-2) @ Philadelphia Flyers (15-8-3)

11 a.m. MT | Xfinity Mobile Arena | Watch: Altitude, Altitude+, NHL Network | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

In the third contest on its four-game road trip, the Avalanche faces the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. This is the first of two regular-season matchups between the teams in 2025-26, as they’ll meet in Denver on January 23rd.

Latest Result (COL): COL 3, NYR 2 (OT)

Latest Result (PHI): BUF 2, PHI 5

A Big Win in the Big Apple

Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals, including the overtime-winner, to help the Avalanche defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Parker Kelly also scored for Colorado, Martin Necas posted three assists and Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced. At 7:06 of the second period, Kelly opened the scoring with his sixth goal of the season when he redirected Sam Malinski’s right-point shot from one knee at the doorstep. Conor Sheary tied the game for the Rangers at 4:23 of the third period with a left-circle shot off the rush. MacKinnon gave the Avs a 2-1 lead with his 23rd goal of the season at 15:26 of the third period when he batted an airborne puck into the net from the left doorstep. With New York’s net empty, Artemi Panarin tied the game at 19:18 of the third period. MacKinnon scored the game-winner with his 24th tally of the season via a backhand shot from the slot at 2:46 of overtime.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (24) and points (48) while being tied for fifth in assists (24).

All Hail Cale

Cale Makar leads defensemen in points (34) and assists (25) while being tied for second in goals (9). Among all skaters, he’s tied for third in assists.

Marty Party

Necas is tied for fifth in the NHL in points (38) and assists (24).

Series History

In 45 previous regular-season games against the Flyers, the Avalanche has a record of 26-13-6.

Wednesday Win

The Flyers defeated the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Wednesday at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Buffalo’s Jason Zucker opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 4:08 of the first period. The Flyers took a 2-1 lead after first-period power-play goals from Travis Konecny at 8:26 and Trevor Zegras at 9:04. Bobby Brink gave the Flyers a 3-1 lead at 9:25 of the first period. In the second period, Noah Cates gave the Flyers a 4-1 lead at 1:45, Bowen Byram scored for Buffalo to make it 4-2 at 11:48 and Owen Tippett put Philadelphia ahead 5-2 at 12:43.

Filling the Stat Sheet Against the Flyers

MacKinnon has posted 18 points (6g/12a) in 20 games against the Flyers.

In nine contests against Philadelphia, Makar has registered (5g/3a).

Necas has recorded 14 points (3g/11a) in 18 games against the Flyers.

South Philly’s Scorers

Zegras leads the Flyers in points (26) while being tied for first in goals (10) and assists (16).

Konecny is tied for the team lead in assists and is second in points (22).

Tippett is third on the team in goals (9) and points (18).

A Numbers Game

37

MacKinnon’s 18 goals and 37 points at even strength are both the most in the NHL.

17

Necas’ 17 even-strength points since November 12th are the most in the NHL.

86.7%

Colorado’s 86.7% mark on the penalty kill is tied for the second best in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

"It was a lot of fun. Scoring a goal like that at MSG, I was excited, obviously. It was a lot of fun. We come here once a year, so I like to make the most of it, and it's a great team win. [A] lot of guys played awesome. Obviously they tied it up late, but I thought we played a good road game."

-- Nathan MacKinnon on scoring at Madison Square Garden and the Avalanche’s performance against the Rangers on Saturday