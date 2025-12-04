An Evening in Elmont

Colorado Avalanche (19-1-6) @ New York Islanders (14-10-3)

5 p.m. MT | UBS Arena | Watch: Altitude, KTVD-20, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

The Avalanche embarks on a four-game road trip that begins with a matchup against the New York Islanders on Thursday. This is the second and final regular-season meeting between the teams, as the Avalanche defeated the Islanders 4-1 in Denver on November 16th.

Latest Result (COL): VAN 1, COL 3

Latest Result (NYI): TBL 1, NYI 2

Extending the Streak

Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, Brock Nelson added a goal and Gabriel Landeskog posted two primary assists to help the Avalanche defeat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 at Ball Arena on Tuesday. In net for the Avalanche, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped all 10 shots he faced in relief of Scott Wedgewood, who did not return (upper body) to the game after making 10 saves. Vancouver’s Linus Karlsson opened the scoring at 2:55 of the first period with a backhand shot from the left doorstep off the rush. MacKinnon tied the game at 19:23 of the first period with his 21st goal of the season via a shot from the left slot, finishing a rebound created by Sam Malinski’s right-point shot. Nelson gave the Avs a 2-1 lead with his ninth goal of the season at 13:52 of the second period on a breakaway set up by Landeskog’s perfect pass. MacKinnon doubled Colorado’s lead with his second of the game and 22nd goal of the season at 19:26 of the middle frame via a one-timer from the right slot set up by Landeskog. With the win, the Avalanche improved its home win streak to nine games.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (22) and points (46) while being third in assists (24).

All Hail Cale

Cale Makar leads defensemen in points (32), is tied for first in assists (23) and tied for second in goals (9). Among all skaters, he’s tied for fourth in assists and tied for 10th in points.

Marty Party

Martin Necas is ninth in the NHL in points (33).

Series History

In 45 previous regular-season games against the Islanders, the Avalanche has a record of 24-17-4.

Defended Home Ice

The Islanders defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 at UBS Arena on Tuesday. New York’s Bo Horvat opened the scoring at 55 seconds of the middle frame and Anthony Duclair doubled the Islanders’ lead at 5:30 of the third period. Dominic James put the Lightning on the board with a goal at 16:26 of the third period. In net for the Islanders, Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves.

Notching Points Against New York

MacKinnon has posted 26 points (10g/16a) in 22 games against the Islanders.

In 11 contests against New York, Makar has registered 16 points (3g/13a).

Landeskog has recorded 14 points (8g/6a) in 18 games against the Islanders.

Long Island’s Leaders

Horvat leads the Islanders in points (27) and goals (16) while being tied for third in assists (11).

Matthew Schaefer is second on the Islanders in points (19), third in goals (8) and tied for third in assists (11).

Mathew Barzal is tied for third on the Islanders in points (18) and assists (11) while being fourth in goals.

A Numbers Game

500

Devon Toews is scheduled to play in his 500th-career regular-season game on Thursday against the team that drafted him. In his previous 499 games, he’s posted 287 points (63g/224a).

12

Nelson has posted 12 points (6g/6a) in his last 10 games.

.930

Since making his season debut on November 1st, Blackwood’s .930 save percentage is tied for the fifth highest among goalies with at least seven appearances during that time span.

Quote That Left a Mark

"I've really liked that line. Like I said, they're starting to find some chemistry. I think all those guys have been good. You don't produce just off one guy, but I think [Landeskog's] game has really taken a step in the last little bit. [Colton], same way. [Nelson], same way. And like I said, I think they've found some chemistry there and they're getting on the scoresheet every night."

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the Ross Colton-Brock Nelson-Gabriel Landeskog line