MacKinnon Scores Two Goals, Including Overtime-Winner, to Lead Avalanche Past Rangers 3-2

CA-2526-recap-away-16x9
By Coby Maeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Matinee Magic

Nathan MacKinnon capped off a two-goal performance with the overtime-winner to help the Avalanche defeat the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Parker Kelly scored Colorado's first goal of the game while Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced in net.

"It was a lot of fun," MacKinnon said. "Scoring a goal like that at MSG, I was excited, obviously. It's a lot of fun. We come here once a year so I like to make the most of it, and it's a great team win. [A] lot of guys played awesome. Obviously they tied it up late, but I thought we played a good road game."

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 20-2-6.

How It Happened

Kelly opened the scoring at 7:06 of the second period with his sixth goal of the season via a redirection from one knee at the doorstep on Sam Malinski's right-point shot.

Conor Sheary tied the game for the Rangers with a shot from the left slot off the rush at 4:23 of the third period.

MacKinnon gave the Avs a 2-1 lead at 15:26 of the third period with his 23rd goal of the season when he batted the puck out of mid-air from the left doorstep.

Artemi Panarin tied the game while the Rangers' net was empty with a left-circle one-timer at 19:19 of the third period.

MacKinnon scored the game-winner for the Avs with his 24th of the season at 2:46 of overitme via a backhand shot from the slot.

Next Up

The Avalanche concludes its weekend back-to-back with a road game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday at 11 a.m. MT on Altitude, Altitude+, NHL Network and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

