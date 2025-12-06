MacKinnon Scores Two Goals, Including Overtime-Winner, to Lead Avalanche Past Rangers 3-2

Matinee Magic

Nathan MacKinnon capped off a two-goal performance with the overtime-winner to help the Avalanche defeat the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Parker Kelly scored Colorado's first goal of the game while Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced in net.

"It was a lot of fun," MacKinnon said. "Scoring a goal like that at MSG, I was excited, obviously. It's a lot of fun. We come here once a year so I like to make the most of it, and it's a great team win. [A] lot of guys played awesome. Obviously they tied it up late, but I thought we played a good road game."

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 20-2-6.