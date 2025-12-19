A Divisional Duel with Winnipeg

Winnipeg Jets (15-16-2) @ Colorado Avalanche (24-2-7)

7 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: KTVD-20, Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

After a successful road trip in Seattle, the Avalanche returns to the Ball Arena to host a Central Division matchup with the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. This is the first of four regular-season meetings between the teams, as they’ll play in Winnipeg on March 14th and 26th before facing off in Denver on March 28th.

Latest Result (COL): COL 5, SEA 3

Latest Result (WPG): WPG 0, STL 1

Scoring in Seattle

Nathan MacKinnon posted a pair of goals and an assist to help the Avalanche defeat the Seattle Kraken 5-3 at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Artturi Lehkonen, Samuel Girard and Brock Nelson each added a goal for Colorado while Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 35 of the 38 shots he faced. At 12:19 of the first period, Lehkonen opened the scoring with his 13th goal of the season via a redirection from the slot on Martin Necas’ shot. Seattle's Shane Wright tied the game at 3:03 of the second period with a shot from the left doorstep during a net-front scramble. Jordan Eberle gave the Kraken a 2-1 lead with a shot from the doorstep at 5:48 of the second period. With his first goal of the season, Girard tied the game via a one-timer from above the right circle at 13:29 of the middle frame. The Kraken took a 3-2 on the power play when Chandler Stephenson’s pass redirected into the net at 19:24 of the middle frame. MacKinnon tied the game at 2:40 of the third period with his 27th goal of the season via a left-circle one-timer that deflected off Kraken defenseman Adam Larsson. At 8:25 of the third period, the Avalanche took a 4-3 lead on the power play when Nelson scored his 13th goal of the season via a shot from below the right circle. MacKinnon doubled Colorado’s lead at 19:36 of the third period with his 28th goal of the season via an empty-net tally from above the left circle.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (28) and is tied for first in points (58) while being tied for fifth in assists (30).

All Hail Cale

Cale Makar leads NHL defensemen in points (40) and assists (30) while ranking third in goals by blueliners (10). Among all skaters, he’s tied for fifth in assists.

Marty Party

Necas is tied for third in the NHL in assists (31) and fifth in points (45).

Series History

In 48 regular-season games against the Winnipeg Jets since that franchise moved to Manitoba ahead of the 2011-12 campaign, the Avalanche has a record of 22-21-5. They’ve met once in the playoffs, with the Avalanche defeating the Jets 4-1 in the 2024 First Round.

Blanked by the Blues

The Jets lost to the St. Louis Blues 1-0 at Enterprise Center on Wednesday. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced for the Jets, while Joel Hofer posted a 24-save shutout for the Blues. St. Louis’ Justin Faulk scored the game’s lone goal at 13:17 of the second period.

Scoring Against the Jets

MacKinnon has posted 40 points (16g/24a) in 43 regular-season games against the Jets in addition to nine points (2g/7a) in five playoff contests.

In 32 regular-season contests against Winnipeg, Gabriel Landeskog has recorded 28 points (15g/13a).

Makar has registered eight points (3g/5a) in 14 regular-season games against the Jets, along with nine points (2g/7a) in five playoff games.

Making Moves in Manitoba

Kyle Connor leads the Jets in points (41) and assists (26) while ranking third in goals (15).

Mark Scheifele is tied for the team lead in goals (16) while ranking second in points (40) and assists (24).

Gabriel Vilardi is tied for first on the Jets in goals (16) while ranking third in points (30) and fourth in assists (14).

A Numbers Game

16

Colorado has allowed an NHL-fewest 16 third-period goals this season.

36

Necas’ 36 even-strength points are tied for the second most in the NHL.

7

Nelson’s seven goals since November 29th are tied for the fifth-most in the NHL during that time span.

Quote That Left a Mark

“Well, I think they deserved that one. I think a couple of the earlier power plays we had some really good looks and they made some big saves [and] got a couple blocks. We end up gloving the one in off a secondary opportunity that gets called back. They were working hard, extremely hard tonight. It was kind of a continuation of what we saw the other night against Nashville from the new unit, and they get us a big goal. They finally got a little bit of a break and a bounce off the end boards there to put it (the puck) in the back of the net.”

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar on the team scoring a power-play goal in Tuesday’s game