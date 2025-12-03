MacKinnon Scores Twice as Avalanche Defeats Canucks 3-1, Extends Home Win Streak to Nine Games

Two Points on Tuesday

Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals, Brock Nelson added a tally and Gabriel Landeskog posted two primary assists to help the Avalanche defeat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 at Ball Arena on Tuesday. In net for the Avalanche, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped all 11 shots he faced after replacing Scott Wedgewood, who did not return to the game (upper body) after making 10 saves on 11 shots.

"I've really liked that line," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said about the Ross Colton-Nelson-Landeskog line. "Like I said, they're starting to find some chemistry. I think all those guys have been good. You don't produce just off one guy, but I think [Landeskog's] game has really taken a step in the last little bit. [Colton], same way. [Nelson], same way. And like I said, I think they've found some chemistry there and they're getting on the scoresheet every night."

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 19-1-6.