MacKinnon Scores Twice as Avalanche Defeats Canucks 3-1, Extends Home Win Streak to Nine Games

MacKinnon Scores 21st and 22nd Goals of the Season

CA-2526-recap-home-16x9
By Coby Maeir @CobyMaeir / ColoradoAvalanche.com

Two Points on Tuesday

Nathan MacKinnon scored two goals, Brock Nelson added a tally and Gabriel Landeskog posted two primary assists to help the Avalanche defeat the Vancouver Canucks 3-1 at Ball Arena on Tuesday. In net for the Avalanche, Mackenzie Blackwood stopped all 11 shots he faced after replacing Scott Wedgewood, who did not return to the game (upper body) after making 10 saves on 11 shots.

"I've really liked that line," Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said about the Ross Colton-Nelson-Landeskog line. "Like I said, they're starting to find some chemistry. I think all those guys have been good. You don't produce just off one guy, but I think [Landeskog's] game has really taken a step in the last little bit. [Colton], same way. [Nelson], same way. And like I said, I think they've found some chemistry there and they're getting on the scoresheet every night."

With the win, the Avalanche improved to 19-1-6.

How It Happened

Vancouver's Linus Karlsson opened the scoring at 2:55 of the first period with a backhand shot from the left doorstep off the rush.

MacKinnon tied the game with his league-leading 21st goal of the season at 19:23 of the first period when he finished off a rebound from the left slot created by Sam Malinski's right-point slap shot.

The Avs took a 2-1 lead at 13:52 of the second period when Nelson scored his ninth goal of the season on a breakaway set up by Landeskog's fantastic feed.

MacKinnon doubled Colorado's lead at 19:26 of the middle frame with his second goal of the contest and 22nd of the season via a one-timer from the right slot set up by Landeskog's feed.

Next Up

The Avalanche begins a four-game road trip against the New York Islanders on Thursday at 5 p.m. MT on Altitude, KTVD-20, Altitude+ and Altitude Sports Radio 92.5 FM.

