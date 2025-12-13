Saturday Night Showdown

Nashville Predators (12-14-4) @ Colorado Avalanche (22-2-7)

7 p.m. MT | Ball Arena | Watch: KTVD-20, Altitude, Altitude+ | Listen: Altitude Sports Radio (92.5 FM)

For the second time this week, the Avalanche faces the Nashville Predators when it hosts its Central Division foe at Ball Arena on Sunday. This is the third of four regular-season meetings between the teams, as the Avs won 3-0 in Nashville on November 22nd, the Predators won 4-3 in a shootout on home ice on December 9th and they’ll play in Denver on January 16th.

Latest Result (COL): FLA 2, COL 6

Latest Result (NSH): STL 2, NSH 7

Buzzing at Ball

Nathan MacKinnon passed Joe Sakic for the most goals in Avalanche team history (392) as the Avalanche defeated the Florida Panthers 6-2 on Thursday at Ball Arena. Sam Malinski, Brock Nelson, Gavin Brindley, Artturi Lehkonen and Gabriel Landeskog each added a tally for Colorado, while Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 23 of the 25 shots he faced in net. The Avs opened the scoring at 1:14 of the first period when Malinski scored his third goal of the season via a shot from the right circle. Florida’s Noah Gregor tied the game with a left-circle shot off the rush at 7:21 of the opening frame. With his third goal in his last three games and 12th tally of the season, Nelson gave the Avs a 2-1 lead via a backhand shot from the doorstep at 18:30 of the first period. In his first game since November 20th, Brindley doubled Colorado’s lead with his fifth goal of the season when he cleaned up a rebound via a backhand shot from the doorstep off the rush at 5:05 of the middle frame. MacKinnon gave the Avs a 4-1 lead at 7:18 of the second period with his 25th goal of the season via a shot from the point through traffic. The Avalanche took a 5-1 lead at 12:31 of the second period when Lehkonen scored his 12th goal of the season via a breakaway set up by Brindley’s outlet pass. Landeskog made it 6-1 at 6:18 of the third period with his sixth goal of the season via a shot from the left doorstep. Mackie Samoskevich scored Florida’s second goal of the game at 13:08 of the third period with a shot from the doorstep off the rush. With this victory, the Avalanche extended its home win streak to 10 games.

Leading the Way

Nate the Great

MacKinnon leads the NHL in goals (25) and points (53) while being tied for fifth in assists (28).

All Hail Cale

Cale Makar leads NHL defensemen in points (37) and assists (27) while being second in goals by a blueliner (10). Among all skaters, he’s tied for seventh in assists.

Marty Party

Necas is tied for second in the NHL in assists (29) and fifth in points (43).

Series History

In 101 previous regular-season games against the Predators, the Avalanche has a record of 44-42-15. The teams have met twice in the playoffs, including the 2022 First Round when Colorado swept Nashville in four games.

Success Against St. Louis

The Predators defeated the St. Louis Blues 7-2 at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday. In the first period, Nashville’s Steven Stamkos scored at 8:22 and 11:19. Hugh McGing put the Blues on the board at 4:17 of the middle frame. The Predators took a 5-1 lead after second-period goals from Ryan O’Reilly at 8:38, Filip Forsberg at 11:43 and Stamkos at 12:06. Robert Thomas scored for St. Louis to make it 5-2 at 13:56 of the middle frame before Stamkos scored his fourth goal of the contest to give Nashville a 6-2 lead at 15:33 of the second period. Nashville took a 7-2 lead at 7:36 of the third period when Michael Bunting scored a power-play goal.

Notching Points Against Nashville

MacKinnon has posted 49 points (20g/29a) in 40 regular-season games against Nashville in addition to 12 points (8g/4a) in 10 playoff contests.

In 22 contests against the Predators, Nelson has registered 18 points (8g/10a).

Makar has recorded 24 points (7g/17a) in 17 regular-season games against Nashville, along with 10 points (3g/7a) in four playoff games.

Music City Scorers

Luke Evangelista leads Nashville in assists (19) and is tied for the team lead in points (23).

Stamkos leads the Predators in goals (12) and is sixth in points (15).

O’Reilly is tied for the team lead in points (23) while ranking second in assists (13) and third in goals (10).

A Numbers Game

91

Colorado’s 91 goals at five-on-five are the most in the NHL.

2.07

The Avalanche is allowing an NHL-fewest 2.07 goals per game at home this season.

.918

Colorado’s team save percentage of .918 is the best in the NHL.

Quote That Left a Mark

"I just think it's easy to get up in front of our crowd. They've been absolutely outstanding for years now, and they're back supporting us again this year."

-- Avalanche Head Coach Jared Bednar said on playing at Ball Arena