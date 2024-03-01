Avalanche Acquire 2024 Seventh-Round Pick, Zakhar Bardakov from New Jersey

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the team has acquired a 2024 seventh-round draft pick and the rights to forward Zakhar Bardakov from the New Jersey Devils in exchange for forward Kurtis MacDermid.

Bardakov, 23, competed for SKA St. Petersburg of the KHL in 2023-24 where he collected 6g/6a and 78 penalty minutes (PIM) in 51 regular-season games, ranking 11th on the team in goals and first in PIM. His 78 PIM also ranked second in the KHL. The forward suited has suited up in SKA’s opening game 2024 KHL playoff games for SKA on March 1.

The 6-foot-2, 198-pound forward has played the last four seasons in the KHL where he registered 21g/23a and 171 penalty minutes in 156 regular-season games from 2020-24. Bardakov also added 1g/4a over 26 playoff games during three consecutive postseason runs with SKA from 2021-24.

"Zakhar is a hard-working, active center who brings speed and physicality to any lineup," said Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland. "He is a team-first player with a strong compete level and a highly committed defensive game."

A native of Seversk, Russia, Bardakov played in Russia’s junior circuit from 2018-21 where recorded 32g/38a and 271 PIM in 104 games. He also played two VHL games for SKA in 2021-22, Russia’s second-highest professional league.

Internationally, Bardakov represented his country at the 2021 World Junior Championship where he posted 1g/1a in seven games. He was originally drafted by the New Jersey Devils in the seventh round (203rd overall) in the 2021 NHL Draft.

MacDermid was originally acquired via trade by the Avalanche on July 27, 2021 from the Seattle Kraken. The forward suited up in 131 games for Colorado from 2021-24 and posted 5g/8a and 167 penalty minutes. He was a member of the 2022 Stanley Cup Championship team.