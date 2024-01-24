Minnesota Wild and Flint Hills Resources Announce Wild About Reading Program

Wild About Reading, presented by Flint Hills Resources, is a great way for students to stay engaged with reading at home or at school while participating in a reading program with a Minnesota Wild theme. This program allows parents, students and teachers to download weekly posters, reading logs and bookmarks from the comfort of their home. Additionally, teachers can use the reading logs to set weekly goals and distribute certificates of completion to students once they finish the four-week program. More information on Wild About Reading can be found here.

As part of the Wild About Reading Program, 12 participating classrooms will be randomly selected to take part in a virtual classroom visit from the wife or significant other of a Minnesota Wild player who will read an age-appropriate book to the entire classroom. After each appearance, Wild players will sign the books read to the class and donate them to the participating classes. All virtual classroom visits will be scheduled for mid-March.

Additional Wild About Reading Program incentives include: A classroom visit from Minnesota Wild mascot, Nordy, a classroom visit from Minnesota Wild team dog, Hatty, a pair of tickets to a Minnesota Wild home game, player signed pucks or photos and a Papa John’s pizza party for one classroom. Sign up the Wild About Reading Program here.