Prospect Report: Nov. 25, 2023

By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

Iowa went 0-2-1 in its most recent three-game stretch against Rockford and Milwaukee.

Iowa opened the weekend with a 4-3 shootout loss on Nov. 18, where Jujhar Khaira, Pavel Novak and Adam Beckman all found the back of the net. Zane McIntyre stopped 25-of-28 shots faced.

The two teams met again the next night, with Iowa falling, 3-1. David Spacek scored the lone goal for Iowa and McIntyre stopped 24-of-26 shots on the second night of a back-to-back.

Iowa traveled to Milwaukee on Wednesday, Nov. 22 for one game against the Admirals, which they fell, 3-1. Khaira scored for the second time in three games, while Jesper Wallstedt stopped 28-of-31 shots in his first game back with Iowa after serving as the extra goalie for Minnesota in Sweden.

Through 15 games, Iowa is 6-7-2 and five points behind Texas for first place in the Central Division. Nic Petan leads all Iowa skaters with 13 points (1-12=13), and his assist total ranks sixth in the AHL. Jake Lucchini (6-5=11) and Khaira (3-8=11) each have 11 points.

Wallstedt is 6-3-0 with a 2.14 GAA, a .928 SV% and two shutouts. He ranks T-2nd in the AHL in shutouts, fifth in SV% and T-7th in wins. McIntyre is 0-4-2 with a 4.21 GAA and a .874 SV%.

Iowa travels to Hershey, Pennsylvania where they will start a two-game series against the Bears starting tonight at 6:00 p.m., then tomorrow at 2:00 p.m.

Minnesota Wild Prospect Report 11.24.23
