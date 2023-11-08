News Feed

Minnesota Wild Acquires Defenseman Zach Bogosian from the Tampa Bay Lightning in Exchange for 2025 Seventh-Round Pick
Minnesota Wild Acquires Adam Raska and a Fifth-Round Pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the San Jose Sharks in Exchange for Calen Addison
Game Recap: Wild 4, Islanders 2
Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Hockey Announce Mite Holiday Jamboree at Xcel Energy Center
Jake Middleton Participates in Movember Campaign
Projected Lineup at Islanders
Minnesota Wild Recalls Center Nic Petan from Iowa
Wild Sees Large Turnout at Outdoor Practice
Game Recap: Wild 5, Rangers 4
Projected Lineup vs. Rangers
Game Recap: Devils 5, Wild 3
Projected Lineup vs. Devils
Prospect Report: November 1, 2023
Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Daemon Hunt From Iowa
Forward Ryan Hartman Named NHL Third Star of the Week
Game Recap: Devils 4, Wild 3
Game Recap: Capitals 3, Wild 2 (S/O)
Game Recap: Flyers 6, Wild 2

Prospect Report: Nov. 8, 2023

By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

Iowa went 2-1-0 in its most recent three-game stretch against Milwaukee and Texas. Iowa opened the week with a 3-1 victory on Nov. 2 against Milwaukee, where Simon Johansson, Steven Fogarty and Andy Welinski all found the back of the net. Jesper Wallstedt stopped 30-of-31 shots faced.

Iowa then played host to Texas on Nov. 4, a game in which they fell, 4-0. Sammy Walker had seven shots in the game, setting a new season-high, and Zane McIntyre stopped 30-of-34 shots faced. The two teams met again the next night with Iowa earning a 4-2 victory. Jake Lucchini, Fogarty, Adam Beckman and Greg Meireles all scored for Iowa. Wallstedt stopped 27-of-29 shots faced to earn his second victory of the week.

Through 10 games, Nic Petan leads all Iowa skaters with 12 points (1-11=12), and his assist total ranks T-2nd in the AHL. Lucchini has nine points (4-5=9), Jujhar Khaira owns six points (0-6=6) and Beckman has five points (3-2=5).

Wallstedt is 4-2-0 with a 2.35 GAA, a .919 SV% and one shutout. He was named AHL Player of the Week on Nov. 6 after going 2-0-0 with a .950 SV%. McIntyre is 0-3-1 with a 5.12 GAA and a .861 SV%. Iowa will travel to Illinois this weekend where they will take on the Rockford IceHogs on Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:00 p.m., then faceoff against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 6:00 p.m.

Minnesota Wild Prospect Report 11.08.23
Jesper Wallstedt Named AHL Player of the Week