Prospect Report: Nov. 8, 2023

Iowa went 2-1-0 in its most recent three-game stretch against Milwaukee and Texas. Iowa opened the week with a 3-1 victory on Nov. 2 against Milwaukee, where Simon Johansson, Steven Fogarty and Andy Welinski all found the back of the net. Jesper Wallstedt stopped 30-of-31 shots faced.

Iowa then played host to Texas on Nov. 4, a game in which they fell, 4-0. Sammy Walker had seven shots in the game, setting a new season-high, and Zane McIntyre stopped 30-of-34 shots faced. The two teams met again the next night with Iowa earning a 4-2 victory. Jake Lucchini, Fogarty, Adam Beckman and Greg Meireles all scored for Iowa. Wallstedt stopped 27-of-29 shots faced to earn his second victory of the week.

Through 10 games, Nic Petan leads all Iowa skaters with 12 points (1-11=12), and his assist total ranks T-2nd in the AHL. Lucchini has nine points (4-5=9), Jujhar Khaira owns six points (0-6=6) and Beckman has five points (3-2=5).

Wallstedt is 4-2-0 with a 2.35 GAA, a .919 SV% and one shutout. He was named AHL Player of the Week on Nov. 6 after going 2-0-0 with a .950 SV%. McIntyre is 0-3-1 with a 5.12 GAA and a .861 SV%. Iowa will travel to Illinois this weekend where they will take on the Rockford IceHogs on Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:00 p.m., then faceoff against the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, Nov. 11 at 6:00 p.m.