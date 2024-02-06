Prospect Report: Feb. 6, 2024

Iowa went 1-1-0 in its most recent two-game stretch. Iowa traveled to Henderson for two games against the Silver Knights beginning on Friday, Feb. 2, a game in which they fell, 8-1. Michael Milne was the lone goal scorer for Iowa and Jesper Wallstedt made 21 saves on 29 shots in his first game back from a stint with Minnesota.

Iowa would go on to beat Henderson the next night in the final game before the All-Star break, 3-2. Fogarty and Shaw both scored, and newly acquired defenseman Will Butcher also found the back of the net for Iowa. Wallstedt stopped 21-of-23 shots faced in the win.

Through 43 games, Iowa is 15-25-3 with Petan leading all skaters with 35 points (11-24=35). Sammy Walker owns 25 points (6-19=25) and Jake Lucchini has 23 points (11-12=23).

Wallstedt is 12-11-0 with a 2.83 GAA, a .907 SV% and two shutouts. McIntyre is 3-11-3 with a 3.36 GAA and a .884 SV%.

Iowa returns from the All-Star break on Friday, Feb. 9 at 7:00 p.m. when it opens a two-game set at home against the Tucson Roadrunners. The two teams play again on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 6:00 p.m.