Prospect Report: Jan. 24, 2024

23-24ProspectsReport_1920x1080beep
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

Iowa went 1-2-0 in its most recent three-game stretch. Iowa closed out a series against Tucson on Wednesday, Jan. 17, falling to the Roadrunners, 4-1. Joel Teasdale was the lone goal scorer for Iowa in that game, with Jesper Wallstedt stopping 32-of-36 shots faced. Iowa then traveled to Rockford for one game against the IceHogs on Saturday, Jan. 20, a game in which they again fell, 4-1. Adam Beckman scored his sixth goal of the season for Iowa, while Zane McIntyre stopped 17-of-20 shots faced.

Iowa got back to its winning ways when it played host to the Texas Stars on Monday, Jan. 22, with a 3-2 victory. Beckman scored in consecutive games, Michael Milne scored his first goal of the season and Steven Fogarty scored the game-winning goal late in the third period. McIntyre stopped 28-of-30 shots faced in his second appearance of the week.

Through 38 games, Iowa is 14-21-3 with Nic Petan leading all skaters with 30 points (10-20=30). Sammy Walker owns 23 points (6-17=23) and Jake Lucchini has 22 points (11-11=22). Wallstedt is 11-10-0 with a 2.61 GAA, a .916 SV% and two shutouts. McIntyre is 3-10-3 with a 3.06 GAA and a .895 SV%. Iowa will close out its series with Texas tonight at 7:00 p.m. before hosting San Diego on Friday, Jan. 26 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 27 at 6:00 p.m.

