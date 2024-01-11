Prospect Report: Jan. 11, 2024

Iowa went 0-2-0 in its two-games against Grand Rapids last week. The two teams opened up their two-game set on Friday, Jan. 5 with Iowa falling, 4-1. Louis Boudon scored his first goal of the season with a single assist going to Casey Dornbach. Jesper Wallstedt stopped 19-of-23 shots faced in his first game back after being injured.

The two teams closed out the series on Saturday, Jan 6 with Iowa again falling, 4-1. Sammy Walker scored his sixth goal of the season, while Wallstedt stopped 25-of-28 shots faced on a back-to-back.

Through 32 games, Iowa is 12-18-2 with Nic Petan (10-18=28) leading all skaters with 28 points. Jake Lucchini (9-11=20) and Walker (6-14=20) each have 20 points on the season.

Wallstedt is 11-9-0 with a 2.54 GAA, a .917 SV% and two shutouts. He ranks T-6th in the AHL in wins and 10th in SV%. Zane McIntyre is 1-8-2 with a 3.54 GAA and a .884 SV%.

The AHL announced yesterday that Petan and Wallstedt will represent the Iowa Wild at the AHL All-Star Classic from Feb. 4-5.

Iowa heads west this week as it will open a two-game set against San Diego beginning on Friday, Jan. 12 at 9:00 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 13 at 8:00 p.m., then head to Tucson, AZ for two games against the Roadrunners on Monday, Jan. 15 at 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m.