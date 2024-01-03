Prospect Report: Jan. 3, 2024

Iowa went 0-2-0 in its two-games against Colorado last week. The two teams opened up their two-game set on Thursday, Dec. 28 with Iowa falling, 4-2. Caedan Banker scored Iowa’s only two goals in the first period, one of which was a power-play goal. Zane McIntyre stopped 32-of-36 shots faced in the opening game.

The two teams closed out the series on Saturday, Jan 30 with Iowa falling, 6-2. Carson Lambos and Nic Petan were the goal scorers for Iowa, and Petan registered an assist for two points on the night. Hunter Jones made 48 saves on 54 shots in his first game with Iowa this season—his 48 saves were the most for Iowa since 2018.

Through 30 games, Iowa is 12-16-2 and 13 points behind Texas for first place in the Central Division. Petan (10-18=28) leads all Iowa skaters with 28 points. Jake Lucchini has 20 points (9-11=20) and Jujhar Khaira owns 19 points (5-14=19).

Jesper Wallstedt is 11-7-0 with a 2.43 GAA, a .922 SV% and two shutouts. He ranks T-4th in the AHL in SV%, T-5th in shutouts and sixth in wins. McIntyre is 1-8-2 with a 3.54 GAA and a .884 SV%.

Iowa will host the Grand Rapids Griffins for two games beginning on Friday, Jan. 5 at 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, Jan 6 at 6:00 p.m.