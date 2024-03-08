Minnesota Wild to Hold Pride Night on Tuesday, March 12

Wild to hold Pride Night celebration vs. Arizona

23-24_PrideNight_Social_1920x1080
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Minnesota Wild will host its third annual Pride Night, presented by HealthPartners, on Tuesday, March 12, when it hosts the Arizona Coyotes at 7 p.m. on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM. The LGBTQIA+ community will be highlighted throughout the evening and many in-game elements will incorporate the Pride theme:

  • A special **Pride Night ticket package** is available that includes an exclusive Wild-branded Pride beanie and a donation to Twin Cities Pride. The mission of Twin Cities Pride is to empower every LGBTQ+ person to live as their true self. For more information visit Twin Cities Pride.
  • Players will be invited to tape their sticks with Pride Tape during pregame warm-ups.
  • Twin Cities Pride and other local Pride groups will provide representatives for the following in-game activities: Bench Buddies, Fist Bump Tunnel and Zamboni rides.
  • Andi Otto, Executive Director for Twin Cities Pride, will announce “Let's Play Hockey.”
  • Emma Otto, daughter of Andi Otto, will serve as the game's Flag Bearer.
  • Cory Hilden, Event Logistics Director for Twin Cities Pride, will be recognized as the Community Hero of the game.
  • A video interview with Andi Otto will be shown in-arena during the first intermission and a video recognizing Jon Merrill, Twin Cities Pride's Ally of the Year, will play in-arena during the second intermission.
  • Twin Cities Pridewill be the Split the Pot Raffle beneficiary.
  • Wild players and significant others, including Jon Merrill and his wife, Jessica Molina, are donating tickets to Tickets for Kids and Queerspace Collective on Pride Night, and will host a postgame meet-and-greet.
  • The Minnesota Wild Foundation will host a Pride Night Jersey Auction.New, unworn, autographed Pride-themed jerseys will be up for bid on the Minnesota Wild Foundation GiveSmart auction platform, which will go live at 3 p.m. CT on March 12 and run through 8 p.m. CT on March 21. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation and Twin Cities Pride. For more information visit wild.com/onlineauctions.
  • The Minnesota Wild are donating suites and game tickets to Twin Cities Pride and other local Pride groups.
  • Pride Mystery Pucks will be sold in-game only at Section 104 beginning when gates open and while supplies last. Buyers will receive a Pride-themed puck autographed by a randomized member of the 2023-24 Minnesota Wild roster. Proceeds from the sale will benefit the Minnesota Wild Foundation.  
  • A number of Pride community groups, including Twin Cities Pride, will have information tables on the main concourse.
  • Pride merchandise is available at the Hockey Lodge throughout the season and additional Pride items will be available for purchase in the Hockey Lodge.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season tickets are also available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information.

