DETROIT, Mich. -- The Minnesota Wild is putting on its gloves in the Mitten State today, ready to face off against the Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena. The Wild arrives in Detroit fresh off of a 4-1 win against the Senators in Ottawa yesterday, hoping to secure another win.
Game Preview: Wild at Red Wings
Info for Tonight's Game:
- When: Sunday, April 5th at 12:00 p.m. CT
- Where: Little Caesars Arena (Detroit, Michigan)
- Stream: TNT/truTV/MAX
- Listen: KFAN
- Gamecenter: Wild at Red Wings
Wild Record: 43-21-12
Red Wings Record: 40-28-8
2025-26 Series Record: 1-0-0
All-Time Wild Record: 27-31-12 (12-20-3 at Detroit)
Match-up Stats
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Team Stats
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DET
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MIN
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Power Play
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22.1%
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24.7%
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Penalty Kill
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77.6%
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78.7%
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Faceoff
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50.7%
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46.7%
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Goals For / Games Played
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2.88
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3.25
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Goals Against / Games Played
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2.97
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2.82
Last Time Out
This Season on Wild vs. Red Wings
The Wild won the series-opening game, 4-3, in overtime at Grand Casino Arena.
D Quinn Hughes (0-3=3), LW Kirill Kaprizov (2-1=3) and RW Mats Zuccarello (2-1=3) all recorded three points. G Filip Gustavsson saved 31-of-34 shots to earn the win for Minnesota.
LW Lucas Raymond led the Red Wings with two goals. LW James van Riemsdyk also scored a goal for Detroit. G Cam Talbot stopped 35-of-39 shots faced for the Red Wings.
Wild Leaders Against Red Wings
- Zuccarello leads Minnesota with 21 points (8-13=21) in 26 career games against Detroit
- LW Marcus Johansson owns 20 points (6-14=20) in 34 games
- D Jeff Petry has 17 points (4-13=27) in 38 matches
- RW Vladimir Tarasenko has 14 points (6-8=14) in 24 games
Wings Leaders Against Wild
- RW Patrick Kane leads the Red Wings with 55 career points (25-30=55) in 61 career games against the Wild
- LW David Perron owns 40 points (17-23=40) in 51 games
- D Justin Faulk has 23 points (3-20=23) in 40 games
- LW J.T. Compher has 18 points (7-11=18) in 31 games
Recent Transactions
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3/27/26
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Assigned F Hunter Haight to Iowa
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3/24/26
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Assigned G Chase Wutzke to Iowa (AHL)
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3/17/26
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Recalled F Hunter Haight from Iowa
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3/6/26
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Acquired F Bobby Brink from the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for D David Jiříček
Acquired F Nick Foligno from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for future considerations
Traded F Vinnie Hinostroza to the Florida Panthers for future considerations
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3/5/26
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Acquired D Jeff Petry from Florida in exchange for seventh round pick in 2026 NHL Draft
Connections
- Tarasenko collected 33 points (11-22=33) in 80 games with Detroit during the 2024-25 season
- Petry is an Ann Arbor, Mich., native, played three seasons and Michigan State (2007-10), and notched 32 points (4-28=32) in two seasons (2023-25) with the Red Wings
- F Robby Fabbri collected 127 points (66-62=127) in 234 games across five seasons (2019-24) with Detroit
- C Michael McCarron is a Grosse Pointe, Mich., native
- Detroit Head Coach Todd McLellan served as Head Coach for the IHL’s Cleveland Lumberjacks for one season (2000-01) and Head Coach for the AHL’s Houston Aeros for four seasons (2001-05) when each team served as the Wild’s primary minor league affiliate
- Red Wings Assistant Coach Alex Tanguay spent two seasons as an Assistant Coach for the Iowa Wild (2019-21)
- Faulk is from South St. Paul and played one season (2010-11) at the University of Minnesota
- Talbot posted a record of 51-20-9 with a 2.71 GAA, a .913 SV% and five shutouts in 82 games (81 starts) over two seasons with Minnesota (2020-22)
Fast Facts
- Minnesota is 9-3-0 in its last 12 games against Detroit (since 2/22/19), outscoring the Red Wings 48-33
- The Wild has earned a point in eight of its last 12 games in Detroit (6-4-2)
- Minnesota has earned a point in 18 of the last 22 meetings at Grand Casino Arena (12-4-6) and is 8-2-0 in the last 10 games played in Saint Paul
For more information on today's matchup, check out the game notes below.