Game Preview: Wild at Red Wings

This Season on Wild vs. Red Wings

The Wild won the series-opening game, 4-3, in overtime at Grand Casino Arena.

D Quinn Hughes (0-3=3), LW Kirill Kaprizov (2-1=3) and RW Mats Zuccarello (2-1=3) all recorded three points. G Filip Gustavsson saved 31-of-34 shots to earn the win for Minnesota.

LW Lucas Raymond led the Red Wings with two goals. LW James van Riemsdyk also scored a goal for Detroit. G Cam Talbot stopped 35-of-39 shots faced for the Red Wings.