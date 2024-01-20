Minnesota Wild Recalls Jake Lucchini and Jesper Wallstedt from Iowa

Lucchini, 28 (5/9/95), has skated in four games for Minnesota this season. The 6-foot, 180-pound native of Trail, British Columbia, has also appeared in 28 games with Iowa during the 2023-24 campaign, posting 22 points (11-11=22) and eight penalty minutes (PIM). He ranks first on Iowa in goals, second in shots (79) and power-play goals (four), T-2nd in points and fourth in assists.

Lucchini has appeared in 15 career NHL games over parts of two seasons with the Ottawa Senators (2022-23) and Minnesota, recording one point (1-0=1) and 16 shots. He has skated in 265 career AHL games over six seasons with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (2018-20, Laval (2019-21), Belleville (2021-23) and Iowa (2023-24), posting 159 points (70-89=159), 17 PPGs, nine game-winning goals (GWG) and 583 shots. The Wild signed Lucchini to a one-year, two-way contract on July 1, 2023. He wears sweater No. 27 with Minnesota.

Wallstedt, 21 (11/14/02), made his NHL debut at Dallas on Jan. 10. The 6-foot-3, 214-pound native of Vasteras, Sweden, is 11-10-0 with a 2.61 goals-against average (GAA), .916 save percentage (SV%) and two shutouts in 21 games with Iowa this season. Wallstedt ranks T-8th in the AHL in shutouts, T-10th in SV% and has twice been named Howie’s Hockey Tape/AHL Player of the Week during the 2023-24 campaign. He earned the honor for the week ending Nov. 5 after going 2-0-0 with a .950 SV% in two starts and again for the week ending Dec. 3 after going 2-0-0 with a 1.50 GAA and .965 SV% in two starts.

For his career, Wallstedt is 29-25-5 with a 2.66 GAA, .911 SV% and three shutouts in 59 games played over two seasons with Iowa (2022-24). Originally selected by the Wild in the first round (20th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Wallstedt wears sweater No. 30 with Minnesota.

Hunt, 21 (5/15/02), made his NHL debut at Washington (10/27) and has collected one assist and 17 blocked shots in 12 games for Minnesota this season. He has also played in 16 games for Iowa this season and owns nine points (1-8=9) and nine penalty minutes (PIM).

Dewar, 24 (6/26/99), has recorded nine points (7-2=9), 20 PIM and 43 shots in 45 games for Minnesota this season.

The Wild will play at the Carolina Hurricanes tomorrow at 4 p.m. CT tomorrow, Jan. 21, on Bally Sports North and KFAN 100.3 FM.