Minnesota Wild Recalls Jake Lucchini from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Jake Lucchini under emergency conditions from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Lucchini, 28 (5/9/95), has skated in 24 games with Iowa this season, posting 20 points (9-11=20) and six penalty minutes (PIM). He ranks first on Iowa in goals and shots (69), T-1st in power-play goals (3), second in points and third in assists. Lucchini made his NHL debut with the Ottawa Senators last season against the Montreal Canadiens on Dec. 14, 2022, and recorded one point (1-0=1) in 11 games. The 6-foot, 180-pound native of Trail, British Columbia, scored his first career NHL goal on Jan. 1, 2023 vs. Buffalo. Lucchini also spent time with the Belleville Senators in the AHL, and recorded 53 points (19-34=53) and six PIM in 61 games. The left-shot forward ranked second on Belleville in points, and fourth in goals and assists. He led all Belleville skaters with 51 points (20-31=51) and tied-for-first in goals and assists in the 2021-22 season.

The Wild signed Lucchini to a one-year, two-way contract on July 1, 2023. He wears sweater No. 27 with Minnesota.

The Wild host the Montreal Canadiens at 7 p.m. CT tonight on Bally Sports North Extra and KFAN 100.3 FM.

