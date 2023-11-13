SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Daemon Hunt from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Minnesota Wild Acquires Defenseman Zach Bogosian from the Tampa Bay Lightning in Exchange for 2025 Seventh-Round Pick
Minnesota Wild Acquires Adam Raska and a Fifth-Round Pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the San Jose Sharks in Exchange for Calen Addison
Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Daemon Hunt from Iowa
Hunt, 21 (5/15/02), made his NHL debut at WSH (10/27) and has appeared in five games with Minnesota this season. Hunt has also recorded nine penalty minutes (PIM) and five shots in five games with Iowa this season. The 5-foot-11, 199-pound native of Brandon, Manitoba, tallied 11 points (2-9=11), 14 PIM, 64 shots and a plus-2 rating in 59 games with Iowa last season and ranked tied for first among AHL rookie defensemen with two game-winning goals. Hunt also notched one assist while playing in two games during the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. He owns 12 points (3-9=12), 21 PIM, and 72 shots in 69 career AHL games over parts of three seasons with Iowa (2020-24).
Hunt also played five seasons (2017-22) with Moose Jaw in the Western Hockey League, posting 94 points (33-61=94), 81 PIM and a plus-3 rating in 163 games played while serving as the team’s captain during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons and as an alternate captain in 2019-20. Hunt ranked fourth among WHL defenseman with 17 goals during the 2021-22 season and ranked second among WHL defensemen with eight goals in 2020-21. Hunt won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships and tallied one assist and a plus-5 rating in seven games for Team Canada at the 2019 IIHF Under-18 World Championship.
Minnesota will play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m., and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 7 a.m., as part of the NHL Global Series in Stockholm, Sweden.
Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season tickets are also available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information.
Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.