Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Daemon Hunt from Iowa

Hunt, 21 (5/15/02), made his NHL debut at WSH (10/27) and has appeared in five games with Minnesota this season. Hunt has also recorded nine penalty minutes (PIM) and five shots in five games with Iowa this season. The 5-foot-11, 199-pound native of Brandon, Manitoba, tallied 11 points (2-9=11), 14 PIM, 64 shots and a plus-2 rating in 59 games with Iowa last season and ranked tied for first among AHL rookie defensemen with two game-winning goals. Hunt also notched one assist while playing in two games during the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. He owns 12 points (3-9=12), 21 PIM, and 72 shots in 69 career AHL games over parts of three seasons with Iowa (2020-24).

Hunt also played five seasons (2017-22) with Moose Jaw in the Western Hockey League, posting 94 points (33-61=94), 81 PIM and a plus-3 rating in 163 games played while serving as the team’s captain during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons and as an alternate captain in 2019-20. Hunt ranked fourth among WHL defenseman with 17 goals during the 2021-22 season and ranked second among WHL defensemen with eight goals in 2020-21. Hunt won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships and tallied one assist and a plus-5 rating in seven games for Team Canada at the 2019 IIHF Under-18 World Championship.

Minnesota will play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m., and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 7 a.m., as part of the NHL Global Series in Stockholm, Sweden.