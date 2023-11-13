News Feed

Injury Report Frederick Gaudreau 111323

Injury Report: Frederick Gaudreau
Dallas Stars Minnesota Wild game recap November 12

Game Recap: Stars 8, Wild 3
Projected Lineup vs Stars 111223

Projected Lineup vs Stars
Minnesota Wild Buffalo Sabres game recap November 10

Game Recap: Sabres 3, Wild 2
Projected Lineup at Sabres 111023

Projected Lineup at Sabres
Spurgeon Activated from LTIR 111023

Jared Spurgeon Activated from LTIR
Wild Announces Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night 111023

Minnesota Wild to Celebrate Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Night on November 12 vs. Dallas Stars
Wild Announces Chipotle BOGO 111023

Chipotle Introduces “Suit Up and Score” BOGO (BUY-ONE-GET-ONE) for Minnesota Wild Fans 
Minnesota Wild New York Rangers game recap November 9

Game Recap: Rangers 4, Wild 1
Projected Lineup at Rangers 110923

Projected Lineup at Rangers
bogosian to wear twenty four 110923

Bogosian to Wear No. 24 with Wild
Prospect Report 110823

Prospect Report: Nov. 8, 2023
Wild Acquires Zach Bogosian 110823

Minnesota Wild Acquires Defenseman Zach Bogosian from the Tampa Bay Lightning in Exchange for 2025 Seventh-Round Pick
Wild Acquires Raska and Fifth Round Pick 110823

Minnesota Wild Acquires Adam Raska and a Fifth-Round Pick in the 2026 NHL Draft from the San Jose Sharks in Exchange for Calen Addison
Wild score 2 quick goals in 3rd, top Islanders

Game Recap: Wild 4, Islanders 2
Wild Announces Holiday Mite Jamboree 110723

Minnesota Wild and Minnesota Hockey Announce Mite Holiday Jamboree at Xcel Energy Center
Middleton Participates in Movember 110723

Jake Middleton Participates in Movember Campaign
Projected Lineup at Islanders 110723

Projected Lineup at Islanders

Minnesota Wild Recalls Defenseman Daemon Hunt from Iowa

GettyImages-1782820792
By Minnesota Wild PR
@mnwildPR Press Release

SAINT PAUL, Minn. – Minnesota Wild President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Guerin today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled defenseman Daemon Hunt from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Hunt, 21 (5/15/02), made his NHL debut at WSH (10/27) and has appeared in five games with Minnesota this season. Hunt has also recorded nine penalty minutes (PIM) and five shots in five games with Iowa this season. The 5-foot-11, 199-pound native of Brandon, Manitoba, tallied 11 points (2-9=11), 14 PIM, 64 shots and a plus-2 rating in 59 games with Iowa last season and ranked tied for first among AHL rookie defensemen with two game-winning goals. Hunt also notched one assist while playing in two games during the 2023 Calder Cup Playoffs. He owns 12 points (3-9=12), 21 PIM, and 72 shots in 69 career AHL games over parts of three seasons with Iowa (2020-24).

Hunt also played five seasons (2017-22) with Moose Jaw in the Western Hockey League, posting 94 points (33-61=94), 81 PIM and a plus-3 rating in 163 games played while serving as the team’s captain during the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons and as an alternate captain in 2019-20. Hunt ranked fourth among WHL defenseman with 17 goals during the 2021-22 season and ranked second among WHL defensemen with eight goals in 2020-21. Hunt won a gold medal with Team Canada at the 2022 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships and tallied one assist and a plus-5 rating in seven games for Team Canada at the 2019 IIHF Under-18 World Championship.

Minnesota will play the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, Nov. 18 at 10 a.m., and the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 7 a.m., as part of the NHL Global Series in Stockholm, Sweden.

Minnesota Wild single-game tickets are on sale now at wild.com/tickets, ticketmaster.com and at the Xcel Energy Center Box Office. Flex, 11-Game, half and full season tickets are also available for purchase. Please visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative by calling or texting (651) 222-WILD (9453) for more information. Group reservations of eight or more tickets can contact [email protected] for more information.

Follow @mnwildPR on X and visit www.wild.com/pressbox and for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, player interviews and daily statistics.